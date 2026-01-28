Swaminathan Sethuraman’s Computational Study On Quantum Trajectories Featured At ICCMMAS 2025 | File Photo

Research communities focused on computational science and applied physics continue to reference outcomes from the International Conference on Computational Methods and Models in Applied Sciences (ICCMMAS 2025), which was held virtually in May 2025. The conference provided an interdisciplinary forum for examining how computational techniques are being applied to complex scientific problems across mathematics, physics, chemistry, and related applied sciences.

Organized by Scientific Explore Publications and coordinated from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, ICCMMAS 2025 featured technical presentations that emphasized numerical methods, simulations, high-performance computing, and computational modeling. Among the research contributions discussed during the conference was a physics-focused computational study co-authored by Swaminathan Sethuraman, which examined quantum behavior through numerical simulation frameworks. His work formed part of the conference’s broader exploration of how computation is increasingly used to analyze systems that are difficult to study through direct experimentation.

The conference agenda reflected a growing reliance on computational approaches to address both applied and foundational scientific questions. Sessions addressed topics ranging from mathematical modeling and numerical analysis to simulations of physical systems, including quantum-scale phenomena. These discussions underscored how advances in computing power and numerical techniques are enabling researchers to revisit longstanding theoretical problems from new perspectives.

Research presented at ICCMMAS 2025 was subsequently associated with conference proceedings linked to Cambridge Scholars Publishing and indexed through the Book Citation Index within Clarivate Analytics’ Web of Science Master List. This has allowed work from the conference to remain accessible for ongoing academic reference, extending discussions beyond the original event and supporting continued engagement with the research themes introduced during the program.

Sethuraman’s co-authored paper, titled “Bohmian Trajectories and Quantum Potential in the Double Slit Experiment – A Computational Study,” was presented within the physics track that focused on computational methods in quantum systems. The study examined the classic double slit experiment using numerical simulations grounded in Bohmian mechanics, an interpretation of quantum theory that models particle motion through defined trajectories guided by a quantum potential.

The research focused on simulating particle trajectories and quantum potential behavior to analyze interference patterns that are traditionally described through wave–particle duality. By applying computational modeling techniques, the study explored how trajectory-based interpretations can reproduce experimentally observed outcomes while offering an alternative conceptual framework for understanding quantum dynamics.

Discussing the motivation behind the work, Sethuraman noted, “Computational simulations allow us to explore quantum behavior in a way that complements analytical theory, especially when direct intuition is limited.” He explained that numerical approaches provide a practical means of visualizing how quantum potentials influence particle motion in systems such as the double slit experiment.

The paper also situated Bohmian mechanics within the broader landscape of computational physics, emphasizing that alternative interpretations of quantum theory can contribute to a more comprehensive understanding when examined through simulation-based methods. “Computational models help connect abstract theory with observable behavior,” Sethuraman said, adding that such studies can support comparative analysis across different formulations of quantum mechanics.

Engagement during the ICCMMAS sessions reflected interest from a multidisciplinary audience, including researchers working in applied mathematics, physics, and computational science. Discussions following the presentation focused on how numerical simulations are increasingly being used to study foundational questions in quantum theory, as well as their relevance to emerging areas such as quantum modeling and simulation-driven analysis.

More broadly, ICCMMAS 2025 highlighted the expanding role of computational methods in applied sciences. Presentations across the conference demonstrated how simulation and modeling are being used not only for engineering and applied problems but also to revisit theoretical constructs that have traditionally been explored through analytical or experimental means.

As the scientific community continues to reflect on the outcomes of ICCMMAS 2025, the conference remains a point of reference for discussions on computational modeling across disciplines. By bringing together contributors from diverse scientific backgrounds and facilitating structured technical exchange, the event supported ongoing dialogue on how computation is shaping contemporary research in applied and theoretical sciences.

Further information about the conference and its program is available at https://www.sxpubs.co.in/ICCMMA/.