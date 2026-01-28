IC2NC 2025 Explores Next-Generation Networks And Cybernetics, Featuring Contributions From Manas Ranjan Panda | File Photo

Erode, India: The International Conference on NexGen Networks and Cybernetics (IC2NC 2025) convened from December 1–3, 2025 at Nandha Engineering College, bringing together researchers, engineers, and practitioners from around the world to explore the latest developments in networking, cybernetics, and intelligent systems. Organized by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, the conference provided a platform for interdisciplinary exchange, featuring keynote addresses, technical presentations, and panel discussions focused on the evolving landscape of next-generation networks and cyber-physical systems.

The 2025 program attracted international participation and included a variety of technical sessions covering topics such as 6G networks, AI-driven cyber-physical systems, autonomous robotics, and multi-agent collaboration. Among the contributors was Dr. Manas Ranjan Panda, a co-author on the conference schedule, whose presentation addressed the convergence of intelligent network architectures and adaptive cybernetic frameworks. Dr. Panda’s session was one of many technical talks exploring how networks are increasingly becoming cognitive, context-aware, and capable of self-optimization, reflecting broader trends discussed throughout the conference.

Presenters at IC2NC 2025 examined a range of emerging trends. Discussions focused on AI-native networks, distributed intelligence, and adaptive infrastructures that respond dynamically to multi-modal traffic, including robotics, industrial IoT, and extended reality applications. Panels explored bio-inspired control systems, autonomous mobility, and human-machine interaction, providing insight into both theoretical foundations and practical implementations. Attendees engaged in interactive sessions to exchange ideas, debate methodologies, and share experimental results.

During presentation, Dr. Panda highlighted the shift from connectivity-centric to intelligence-centric network systems. He emphasized, how lightweight AI models deployed on distributed nodes allow networks to interpret, adapt, and optimize in real time. Dr. Panda also explored trends in cybernetics toward bio-digital integration, noting that advancements in non-invasive neural sensing and human-machine interfaces are enabling systems that learn and adapt dynamically. “The development of soft, adaptive architectures in robotics and autonomous systems is opening new possibilities for bio-digital integration,” he said.

Another focus of Dr. Panda’s contribution was distributed autonomy and multi-agent intelligence. He explained how autonomous agents can coordinate without centralized control, enabling collaborative decision-making in industrial robotics, autonomous drones, and sensor networks. “In the near future, we can expect systems where fleets of agents collaborate autonomously to achieve shared objectives with minimal human oversight,” Dr. Panda observed during the session.

The conference schedule featured multiple concurrent tracks, providing opportunities to explore specialized topics such as cognitive networking, AI-enabled security frameworks, edge intelligence, and adaptive cyber-physical systems. Organizers emphasized the importance of such forums for fostering collaboration, enabling researchers and practitioners to refine ideas and translate them into practical applications.

IC2NC 2025 also highlighted the value of international collaboration in addressing technical challenges and exploring opportunities for innovation. Delegates discussed the evolving requirements of next-generation communication systems, including the management of multi-modal traffic, cybersecurity considerations, and integration of autonomous agents into complex infrastructures. Early-stage research initiatives were given visibility, promoting partnerships across institutions and regions.

Contributions like Dr. Panda’s illustrate the type of expertise the conference attracts, providing technical depth while aligning with broader discussions on intelligent networking and cybernetic adaptation. By examining cognitive networks, bio-inspired systems, and multi-agent coordination, his work complemented the conference’s aim of identifying key trends and future directions in research and practice.

IC2NC continues to serve as a global forum for the exchange of ideas, connecting academia and industry to advance innovation in next-generation networks and cybernetics. By hosting international contributors and highlighting interdisciplinary research, the conference fosters dialogue and collaboration that drive the development of adaptive, intelligent systems.

About Conference Contributor Dr. Manas Ranjan Panda

Dr. Manas Ranjan Panda is a researcher and an expert in Artificial Intelligence, specializes on the impact of intelligent systems in the future of doing business. His work focuses on cognitive network architectures, adaptive cyber-physical systems, and multi-agent intelligence. At IC2NC 2025, he contributed to sessions on intelligent network design, distributed autonomy, and bio-digital integration, highlighting approaches for autonomous systems to interpret, adapt, and optimize in real time. Dr. Panda’s research emphasizes the practical implementation of AI-driven and self-organizing systems, reflecting broader trends in intelligent infrastructure and robotics.

For more information about the conference, including the schedule and participating authors, visit https://ic2nc.com and https://ic2nc.com/Schedule.pdf.