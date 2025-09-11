 Recreating Fashion With Indian Fabrics: Sonam Pandey Brings Weavers And Culture Back To The Spotlight
Fashion often mirrors the times we live in, but every so often, someone steps in to remind us of where we come from. Sonam is doing exactly that by bringing Indian fabrics, traditional designs and the hands that create them back into focus. With her vision, she is not just building a brand; she is reviving a cultural identity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Recreating Fashion With Indian Fabrics: Sonam Pandey Brings Weavers And Culture Back To The Spotlight | File Photo

Through The Indigenous Store, Sonam has created a platform that bridges contemporary style with age-old artistry. By blending modern silhouettes with authentic weaves, she ensures that each creation celebrates India’s textile heritage while still appealing to today’s fashion-conscious generation. For her, fashion is not about chasing fleeting trends but about honoring timeless craftsmanship. 

What sets Sonam apart is her sincerity of purpose. She often emphasizes that her work is not driven by financial gain but by a desire to uplift Indian artisans. In a world dominated by fast fashion, she advocates for sustainability, slow fashion, and fair recognition for the weavers who keep centuries-old traditions alive. 

Her creative journey doesn’t stop at fabrics. With multiple films lined up, Sonam is steadily carving a space for herself in cinema as well with Kismat Entertainments. Interestingly, her pursuits in both film and fashion stems from the same instinct, to tell stories that matter. On screen, it’s through characters and scripts; in fashion, it’s through fabric and thread. 

Alongside her entrepreneurial ventures, Sonam’s NGO work strengthens her mission. By supporting rural communities, women artisans, and weavers, she’s giving them not just economic opportunities but also a renewed sense of dignity. 

Her larger vision is bold yet simple: she wants Indian textiles to be celebrated not as a passing trend but as a global lifestyle choice. By combining glamour with groundedness, she is shaping a future where culture and creativity coexist seamlessly. 

As Sonam continues to evolve, she represents a refreshing voice in both cinema and fashion. By spotlighting artisans and weaving heritage into her work, she is proving that true style lies not in forgetting where we came from, but in proudly carrying it forward.

