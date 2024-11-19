Pride Of India: Uncover How Khushhal Kaushik Became A Leading Force In Indian Cybersecurity

New Delhi: Khushhal Kaushik has made a remarkable impact on Indian cybersecurity, and his dedication to the field has earned him the prestigious Glory of India Award from the Indian Achievers’ Awards Forum for his outstanding contributions to the nation.

In today’s interconnected world, where technologies, applications, and devices are deeply intertwined, cybersecurity has emerged as an essential yet challenging issue. India, in recent years, has been a major target of increasing cyber-attacks. However, abandoning digital advancements isn’t an option, leaving us with one solution: to confront these threats head-on. Khushhal Kaushik, the visionary founder and CEO of Lisianthus Tech, a cybersecurity firm based in Gurgaon, is leading this charge. His company offers a broad range of cybersecurity solutions, from security audits and assessments to specialized training and certifications.

But Khushhal isn’t just a typical tech expert with a short-lived success story. His achievements have positioned him in an elite category. In 2018, he became the first Indian cybersecurity expert to be recognized by UNESCO—a testament to his skill and dedication. His excellence in the field was further acknowledged by the Andhra Pradesh government at a distinguished event held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Building on this success, UNESCO published his second expert research paper in February 2021, further solidifying his role as a global authority in cybersecurity.

Khushhal’s expertise has been highlighted by a former US Department of Defense veteran and seasoned navy analyst, who portrayed him as the future of cybersecurity in India. His influence extends across various institutions, as he has been invited to lecture on ethical hacking and cybersecurity at notable universities and organizations, including Punjab University, Amity University, Manipal Institute of Technology, CRPF, NETGRID (Ministry of Home Affairs), CISF, DRDO, and TRAI, among many others.

Khushhal’s reputation extends beyond India’s borders. Northwestern University in Chicago invited him to present strategies for addressing cybersecurity threats and discuss his insights on developing a course focused on Ethical Hacking and Cyberspace Security. This prestigious institution, known for alumni like Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and "Game of Thrones" writer George R.R. Martin, sought Khushhal’s input on advancing cybersecurity education. Back in India, institutions like Punjab University frequently call upon him to share his knowledge.

Despite his accomplishments, Khushhal is particularly focused on transforming India's position in cybersecurity. Although India is recognized as a software powerhouse, its cybersecurity standing is still evolving. Khushhal aims to change this perception by promoting cybersecurity initiatives globally. Reflecting his passion for a self-reliant cybersecurity landscape, he founded Lisianthus Tech after declining numerous lucrative offers from top multinational companies, choosing instead to pursue his dream.

For Khushhal, Lisianthus Tech represents more than just a business venture—it’s a mission to make cybersecurity a widely discussed topic in India and beyond. In alignment with this goal, Lisianthus Tech organized a “Cyber Surakshit Bharat” event on June 11, 2024, featuring Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa for the Government of India, as the chief guest and Senior BJP leader Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya as the Guest of Honor.

Committed to strengthening India’s cybersecurity infrastructure, Khushhal envisions holding regular events for the Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative and hopes to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an upcoming event. His vision includes fostering collaboration between the government and private sectors, with a strong focus on research, innovation, and comprehensive education. He advocates for incorporating cybersecurity topics into primary, secondary, and senior secondary school curricula and emphasizes developing local expertise to ensure India’s cybersecurity independence. Through his work, Khushhal and Lisianthus Tech have become trusted partners for various government bodies, corporations, and private entities.