PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Hyderabad Tour: Planting Seeds Of A Wisdom Revolution

Over the past week Hyderabad has hosted a different kind of conversation. Not policy, not film releases, but clarity, self-awareness, and the role of self-education in a noisy age. The PrashantAdvait Foundation ran an intensive outreach across the city. Classrooms, auditoriums, and bookstores filled up. So did the queue for questions.

Speaking to the youth

The first stop was ESIC Medical College and Hospital. Students in white coats and faculty members sat together for a talk on burnout and why inner steadiness matters in a profession built on care. The interaction emphasized on how self-awareness can help overcome struggles, offering practical insights to the medical fraternity.

Engineering campuses followed. At JNTU Hyderabad the theme was simple: let technical training meet philosophy so graduates leave as complete individuals, not only as specialists. IIIT Hyderabad drew a packed house. The questions were direct and urgent, including those on the rising number of youth suicides and how self-education rooted in wisdom can address the crisis at its root.

The student trail continues this week. The Foundation meets students at the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) on 30th September. The academic outreach is set to culminate at IIT Hyderabad on 1st October, marking the conclusion of an extensive student engagement series.

Speaking to professionals

On 29 September a citywide interaction, in collaboration with BookMyShow, brought together working professionals and residents from across Hyderabad. The conversation moved quickly from deadlines to relationships and parenting. The common thread was how self-awareness can anchor people when roles pile up and time runs thin.

Speaking to seekers

For those who wanted scriptures, the Foundation hosted three Bhagavad Gita lectures as part of its ongoing program. These were live, dialogic sessions with space for questions and counter-questions. The focus stayed on how an ancient text can illuminate present dilemmas without slipping into rote or ritual.

A literary turn

On 25 September, in partnership with HarperCollins, the Foundation held book signings across three Crossword outlets: GVK One, Inorbit, and Lulu. Readers arrived with fresh copies and underlined pages of Truth Without Apology, Acharya Prashant’s new release and a national bestseller. What began as a signing often became a brief exchange on a line from the book or a question that had stayed with a reader for weeks.

What seems to be taking root

By week’s end the pattern was clear. Students, professionals, academicians, and seekers were asking for an education that does not stop at grades or careers. The Hyderabad tour showed that the demand for seriousness in learning is alive, and that the city is ready to host it.

For the PrashantAdvait Foundation this was more than a schedule of events. It was seed work. A series of conversations that invite people to look within, study with rigor, and carry that clarity back to their homes and workplaces. If the response in Hyderabad is any sign, those seeds have found good soil.