OMKARDHAM TIRTH: A UNIQUE TEMPLE IN THE WORLD

No Paap, No Punya — Only Relief for Suffering and Prayers That Fulfil Worldly Wishes | File Photo

Temples in India are often places where devotees seek forgiveness for sins (paap) or aspire to earn spiritual merit (punya).

But in the quiet village of Panva, around 100 km from Ahmedabad and near the Dasada Wild Ass Sanctuary, stands Shri Omkardham Tirth — a temple that breaks away from this traditional purpose.

Shri Omkardham Tirth is not centred on sin-cleansing or the pursuit of spiritual rewards. Instead, it offers something different: a sacred space where people pray for relief from physical suffering and for the fulfilment of their worldly desires. Devotees firmly believe that their prayers are answered here, and many return with stories of remarkable experiences.

Unlike conventional temples, Shri Omkardham Tirth—housing idols of five deities—is considered the only temple specifically dedicated to improving material well-being and easing human suffering. Its philosophy is rooted in one idea: help people live happier lives in this world.

The origins of Shri Omkardham Tirth are inseparable from the life of OMGuru, an 80% disabled spiritual healer whose sole mission has been to relieve people of their sufferings. The Tirth emerged from his vision, compassion, and unwavering dedication.

HISTORY

In 1999, at the dawn of his journey in human welfare, OMGuru encountered a saint deeply versed in spirituality, ancient Indian knowledge systems, and diverse religious traditions. Remarkably, this saint did not belong to any single faith or sect.

During their meeting, OMGuru narrated several profound experiences from his time in the forests of Gujarat’s Dang district — experiences he considered miraculous and transformative. These enriching exchanges would later inspire the creation and ethos of Shri Omkardham Tirth.

After about two weeks of interaction, the saint advised him to build a place of worship at a location frequented by Gods thousands of years ago, especially by Lord Krishna. He also asked OMGuru to find a place visited repeatedly by Surya Vidantyadev, a revered deity of Indralok.

SURYAVIDANTYA DEV: A LESSER-KNOWN DIVINE INCARNATION

Suryavidantya Dev is often confused with Surya Dev, the Sun God, but he is a different and powerful divine incarnation. While Surya Dev is considered the celestial king, Suryavidantya Dev is regarded as the Yuvraj (crown prince) of Indralok.

Like human beings, divine realms also have many incarnations with distinct roles. Among these, Suryavidantya Dev is known for protection and strength. He once served as the commander of the divine army in battles between gods and demons.

His power is believed to be so immense that no demon or external force has ever been able to break the protective shield of Mother Earth. He is therefore remembered as a Divine Protector.

Supporting him is Kshetrapal, his loyal charioteer, whose name means “Protector of the Universe.” Together, they symbolize constant vigilance and divine protection.

DIVINE VISION BEHIND OMKARDHAM TIRTH

In 2005, shortly before attaining moksha, a respected saint instructed OMGuru to create a sacred pilgrimage site where people could find relief from worldly pain and physical suffering. On December 15, 2006, the same saint appeared in OMGuru's dream and urged him to complete the construction.

Despite severe physical limitations, OMGuru began the search for such a divine location. His decision was guided by his deep knowledge of ancient sciences like:

. Aura Chakra Kundali

. Aura Prashna Kundali

. Aura Vastu Kundali

These systems are based on complex spiritual and mathematical principles. His research pointed to two spiritually important corridors:

Viramgam (Ahmedabad) to Radhanpur (Patan), and Rajkot to Junagadh

Considering accessibility, he concentrated on the Viramgam–Shankeshwar region. After long exploration and study of scriptures, he identified Panva village as the chosen place.

It is believed that:

Lord Krishna once arrived here on his Pushpak Viman to destroy the harmful energy of Jara Vidya associated with Jarasandh.

Indra Dev consecrated the idol of Parshwanath Bhagwan at this very site.

Suryavidantya Dev visited this area around 800–900 times.

EXECUTION OF THE DIVINE PROJECT

Once Panva was confirmed as the right site, OMGuru purchased the land in 2007, even paying more than the market rate. Construction began in 2009. Despite personal challenges, OMGuru oversaw every step.

He energised the land with divine mantras and pradam — spiritual energies believed to help fulfil desires and reduce suffering.

By 2015, Shri Omkardham Tirth was ready for devotees.

The temple houses the idols of:

.Omkar Parshwanath Bhagwan

.Om Shri Kalidukh Bhanjak Kshetrapal Vir

.Shri Omkar Kuber Dev

.Om Lakshmi Devi

.Guru Mandir

A UNIQUE TEMPLE

This is the only temple in the world where worldly desires are fulfilled and physical suffering is reduced when prayers are offered with sincere devotion.

This Tirth is not meant for absolving sins, earning punya, or seeking moksha.

All people — regardless of faith, belief, religion, caste, colour, creed, or economic status — are welcome here.

“Think of this temple as a divine doctor — a spiritual centre that heals and supports you in your worldly challenges and physical troubles.”

— OMGuru