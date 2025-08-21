Omguru's Divine Presence Inspires 7-Day Janmashtami Mahotsav In Rajkot

Devotees in Rajkot immerse in prayers and satsangs during Janmashtami Mahotsav 2025 | File Photo

Thousands of devotees immersed in the divinity of Lord Krishna at the seven-day Janmashtami Mahotsav organized in Rajkot from August 10 to August 17.

The celebration, inaugurated byRajkot (West) MLA Dr. Darshita Shah in the presence of former Porbandar MP Ramesh Dhaduk, was blessed by spiritual healer and socio-religious leader Omguru.

Addressing the gathering, Omguru highlighted the enduring relevance of Krishna’s life and message in today’s Kaliyug. “Bhagwan Shri Krishna and his teachings are even more significant today to relieve humanity from suffering. The solutions to every problem we face are contained in the Bhagavad Gita,” he said.

He urged devotees to dedicate themselves to true devotion (bhakti) and embrace Krishna’s philosophy of simplicity. “Every devotee of Lord Krishna should strive to live a simple life as taught in the Gita. While it is important to pursue big dreams, one must also remain content with what God has bestowed,” he emphasized.

Read Also Mumbai Janmashtami 2025: Keeping The Govindas Safe

The Mahotsav featured mantra chanting, shakipaths, and satsangs on the glory of Shri Krishna. On this occasion, booklets of Shrimad Bhagwat Chalisa and Shri Krishna Bavani written by Omguru were distributed among devotees for their spiritual enrichment.