Nokha's Healthcare Transformed: Narsi Kularia & Jagdish Kularia's Philanthropic Endeavor

Bikaner: A beacon of hope has illuminated the healthcare landscape of Nokha, Rajasthan, as the newly constructed Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) opened its doors to the community. Inaugurated on July 28th by Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state-of-the-art facility is the brainchild of Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia, whose philanthropic spirit has brought about a remarkable transformation in the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Dedicated to the memory of their father, the revered social reformer Sant Shri Dularam Kularia, the PHC stands as a testament to the family's commitment to uplifting the lives of others. Narsi Kularia, Managing Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, and Jagdish Kularia, Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, have carried forward their father's legacy of compassion and service.

Narsi Kularia, a prominent industrialist and dedicated social worker, has been at the forefront of improving healthcare access in the region. His CSR initiatives, launched in 2020, laid the groundwork for the PHC, ensuring that advanced medical care would be within reach for the local population.

The newly established PHC is a marvel of modern healthcare, boasting an operation theater, X-ray and CBC services, a round-the-clock pharmacy, and an OPD for immediate medical attention. Built at a cost of Rs 15 crores, the 12,100-square-yard facility offers 8 beds for male patients and 14 for female patients, providing comprehensive medical care to the community.

Beyond medical services, the PHC prioritizes sustainability. A 50,000-liter rainwater harvesting tank ensures a reliable water supply while reducing the facility's environmental impact.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by a distinguished gathering, including Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, and Food Supply Minister Sumit Godara. All leaders lauded Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia for their exemplary contribution to society.

Narsi Kularia expressed his pride in the PHC's ability to serve thousands of villagers from over a dozen villages, including Charkra, Seelwa, Dawa, Tant, Kedli, and Badhda.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat showered praise on the Narsi Group in his native Marwari, acknowledging their pivotal role in the nation's progress. He highlighted their involvement in prestigious projects like the interior design of the New Parliament Building and Bharat Mandapam, emphasizing their commitment to social welfare.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma commended Narsi Kularia's leadership, underscoring the significance of service to humanity. He pledged government support to upgrade the PHC to a Community Healthcare Center, integrating it into a broader healthcare network.

Narsi Kularia's philanthropic endeavor has not only transformed healthcare in Nokha but has also set an inspiring example of corporate social responsibility. Their legacy of compassion and service will continue to benefit generations to come.

