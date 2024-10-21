Must-Buy Cryptos In October 2024: Sui (SUI), Neiro (NEIRO), Solana (SOL), Rexas Finance (RXS) | File Photo

October 2024 is going to be an interesting month for cryptocurrency investors. In the light of several desirable projects that exhibit potent growth prospects, there are no doubts about the opportunities that these projects provide. Some of the must-buy cryptos in the month include Sui (SUI), Neiro (NEIRO), Solana (SOL), and Rexas Finance (RXS). Every single token is, as of today, exhibiting a robust momentum and presents different investment options in regard to time horizon and comeback.

Rexas Finance (RXS): The Hidden Gem in Presale

Rexas Finance (RXS) is becoming one of the better RWA tokens you can have. In its current presale stage 4, Rexas finance is $0.060, this presale has already raised over $3.5 million from 150,000 investors and it is currently priced in presale stage 4.

Investors can hope to earn a 234% return from $0.060 once the RXS token is eventually launched in the early months of 2025 when the listing price is aimed at $0.20. Stage 4, which is now 71.27% complete, is beginning to build up speed as the presale goes on. The presale will advance to the 5th stage and the price will be up by 16.67% to $0.070 meaning those who rush to the win will be able to get it at an even better price before the official listing. Rexas Finance’s strengths stem from its value proposition – achieving the missing link between real-world assets and blockchain technology. With the appetite for RWA tokens growing, it is evident that Rexas Finance will take advantage of this trend to provide market participants with an opportunity to invest at a stage of a project that could change the way assets are tokenized and traded in the future. Besides that, Rexas Finance has also been listed on CoinMarketCap which allows the investors to follow the project easily. To encourage early participation further, the project is running a giveaway worth $1,000,000 in which 20 random winners will get to participate. This makes the pre-sale particularly interesting to the investors since each winner will be able to walk away with $50,000 just for participating in the presale portion of the project.

Sui (SUI) Sets the Stage for a Massive Rally

Sui (SUI) is arguably the most impressive performer this October after Rexas Finance (RXS). Earlier, SUI destroyed its previous all-time of $2.18 by 400% migration from its previous low of $0.463. This increase is mainly rolled by market sentiments as bulls are not relenting even after the ATH milestone is achieved. Experts expect a 500% rally for SUI an already decent token even by current standards.

Neiro (NEIRO) Gains Momentum After Launch

Another token shedding light on the market is Neiro (NEIRO). Following its launch, Neiro displayed great potential, as bulls attacked the price of the coin from $0.00003122 to $0.002105 in a very short period of time. This surge in price has caught the eye of the more serious investors who are searching for that next big breakout in the crypto sphere. There is a prevailing upward momentum behind NEIRO at the moment. This indicates that, in the next few weeks, the token could reach a target of $0.0050. This is an attractive position for persons interested in getting into the token at an early stage. As bullish sentiment remains intact, Neiro will reward early adopters very well.

Solana (SOL) Continues to Show Strength

Solana (SOL) has grown to be a preferred choice for both institutional and retail investors. SOL is currently changing hands at $155.89 and has managed to surge 30.45% from its support level of $121.40. This will not only be loved by developers vowing to work on a super fast clear and scalable blockchain but those investing as well for the long-term asset. According to all the significant technical indicators and the upward trend in demand, investors can expect Solana to soar to $210 over the next few days. As the network grows and evolves, practical possibilities emerge for SOL to even go above that range and there seems to be hope with every passing day. In this case, Solana provides comprehensive projects with well-defined fundamentals and good prospects for growth.

Why These Cryptos Stand Out in October 2024

In October, the market has great performance if viewed from all the asset classes and this is quite crucial for crypto investors. Sui, Neiro, Solana, and Rexas Finance possess distinctive value propositions, hence each can perform well.Sui (SUI) has already demonstrated its ability to rise past its resistance points and with the current bullish sentiment, it is more than likely that Sui will surpass its ATH by a big margin. Despite being new, Neiro (NEIRO) seems to be picking up very quickly on a ramp which is not a dull one providing the earliest of its backers an opportunity to realize a good amount of growth within the next coming weeks. Solana (SOL) still works as a cornerstone in the cryptocurrency market, declaring strong technical fundamentals and actively increasing its ecosystem which may allow this coin to reach $210 or even more. Rexas Finance (RXS) is that one hidden secret. Be warned, however, if you are interested in this presale, you will need to jump in soon, as the bus will leave and the price is likely to go up tremendously once it is launched in 2025. As the heat returns in the cryptocurrency market, such tokens are one of the best choices for October 2024. Each provides some of the opportunities for investment growth but not quite like Rexas Finance where investors who get in early can enjoy huge gains.

