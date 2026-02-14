Actor Nargis Fakhri Opens Up About Stem Cell Therapy For Knee Injuries, Highlights Advances In Regenerative Orthopaedics

New Delhi [India], February 13: Internationally recognized actor Nargis Fakhri has shared details of her recovery from bilateral meniscal injuries, bringing renewed public attention to the clinical evolution of stem cell-based regenerative orthopaedic therapies.

In a recent social media video, Fakhri discussed her experience undergoing bone marrow-derived stem cell treatment following years of progressive knee discomfort attributed to extensive dancing and a physically demanding lifestyle. She explained that imaging had confirmed meniscal tears in both knees - injuries that can significantly affect joint stability, shock absorption, and long-term cartilage health. Over the years, surgical intervention was recommended on multiple occasions. However, she chose to explore biologic alternatives first, citing concerns about recovery time and the desire to preserve native joint structures where possible. Prior to pursuing regenerative care, she had undergone structured physical therapy and strengthening programs, which provided partial relief but did not fully restore function or performance confidence.

Approximately two and a half months after treatment, Fakhri reports feeling “about 80 percent better,” describing improvements in strength, mobility, and overall function. She emphasized that the consultation process provided clarity and a structured understanding of her condition, enabling her to make an informed decision regarding her care.

Fakhri sought treatment under the guidance of Dr. Venkatesh (Ven) Movva , a physician internationally known for his work in interventional and regenerative orthopaedics. Dr. Movva has been involved in advancing minimally invasive orthobiologic procedures and developing patient-centered protocols focused on functional restoration.

Treatment was delivered through RegenOrthoSport centers in India, where regenerative options such as Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), highly concentrated platelet preparations, cytokines, and growth factors are utilized in carefully selected cases.

In addition to knee therapy, Fakhri also shared that she received booster platelet growth factor injections for prior neck and lower back concerns.

Regenerative orthopaedics is increasingly being explored worldwide as an alternative or adjunct to traditional surgical pathways in appropriately selected patients. These therapies aim to harness the body’s intrinsic repair mechanisms, potentially reducing recovery time and improving functional outcomes.

While medical professionals emphasize that treatment decisions must be individualized and based on thorough evaluation, high-profile recovery stories are contributing to broader public awareness of emerging biologic options in musculoskeletal medicine.