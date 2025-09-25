Keeping Connected Cars Safe Around The Clock

Naresh Kalimuthu |

The emergence of connected car technologies has transformed how people interact with vehicles. Services such as real-time navigation, emergency response, and remote control have become essential to driving experiences across global markets. Now that vehicles depend on sophisticated digital operations to a greater degree, there is great importance in ensuring services that can work without fail. The engineers and managers are at the centre of this effort, which makes these systems reliable and continuously available 24/7. These include Naresh Kalimuthu, a veteran in the automotive industry.

Through his two-decade journey in the automotive industry, Naresh has developed from initial positions in software engineering and technology management to overseeing the vital operations of significant automotive brands. He has always been keen on improving the efficiency and reliability of the connected car platform. He spearheaded engineering support, which saw a 10% increase in connected features at a 20% cost reduction. Meanwhile, his operational efficiency helped reduce the related operational costs by an additional 10%. These may appear as incremental adjustments, but for systems relied upon day and night by millions of drivers, they represent measurable gains in both reliability and value.

One of the specialist’s significant contributions came with the launch of advanced multimedia systems in North America in 2021. These platforms responded to consumer demand for personalised and intelligent in-car experiences. In preparation for this critical rollout, he reviewed designs, built teams prepared for operational challenges, and ensured the systems were scalable. “A connected car is more than a machine with software; it is a service that drivers depend on every moment of their journey,” he added. This point of view indicates the fact that technology in cars should resemble the responsiveness that people require in smartphones, and at the same time provide the safety and stability that are specific to the automotive needs.

The operations manager also oversaw telematics services, which included emergency care services, remote operations, including stolen vehicle recovery, and navigation services. At the time, the OEM expanded its free trial services, which were heavily influenced by the stability of the platform. Leadership ensured that the platform operated 24/7, achieving impressive growth, including a 20% increase in same-day incident closures. Additionally, his debugging initiatives reduced resolution times by 10%, demonstrating that efficiency and resilience can be improved simultaneously when engineering rigor is combined with foresight.

The challenges he faced were neither isolated nor small. Maintaining constant uptime in 24/7 connected services required anticipating problems before they escalated, while resource allocation had to balance new feature development with day-to-day operations. Naresh responded by streamlining workflows, driving proactive monitoring, and ensuring teams could respond effectively at any scale. The result was a closer alignment between user expectations and system performance, and ultimately, greater trust in connected technologies.

Reflecting on his extensive experience, the expert highlights three main themes. First, connected car services must never lose sight of fundamentals: reliability, seamless user interaction, and data security. Second, the information generated by vehicles can be very useful in developing better services, but it must always be handled responsibly to ensure privacy is not compromised. Third, agility will define the future of automotive technology, and organizations will need to respond swiftly to new demands in connectivity, electrification, and autonomy.

The future of connected cars is the convergence of new technologies. Vehicles will cease to be a form of transportation but will become data-driven, adaptive spaces that react to drivers and passengers in real time. As mobility continues to improve, the focus will remain on developing trusted and reliable systems, which will establish the foundation for innovation to evolve, and the future travels will be more secure, intelligent, and connected.