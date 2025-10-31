Invesmate Insights Launched Insights Market, A Premium Equity Research Tools & Insights Platform For Indian Investors & Traders.

More than 66 pre-built Scanners to narrow down your choices for right stocks. |

Kolkata: More than 66 pre-built Scanners to narrow down your choices for right stocks. Yes, now it is possible with the Stock Finder , a premium feature of Insights.Market.

The new-age capital market analysis demands a new approach with a fresh perspective. Insights.Market has introduced versatile approaches to the equity research which solves new-age data filtration and data visualization problems and allows investors to do their manual screening and research in just one click.

INVESMATE INSIGHTS—a leading, SEBI-registered Equity Research Analysis Entity bringing new-age investment insights and information for today’s investors and traders. Where time is money and the right insights are crucial factors for every investment to grow, INVESMATE INSIGHTS provides authentic, data-verified equity analysis guides with detailed reports for investors to make effective financial decisions.

“Cutting-edge technology with dedicated professional RAs’ in-depth insights is what makes INVESMATE INSIGHTS unique in today’s competitive equity investment landscape,” said Mr Arunava Chatterjee, the founder & director of the organization.

Insights. Market provides complete stock market research and guidance curated for any mid- to long-term trader and investor. The platform has several categorized segments ranging from momentum trading to technical analysis to full-fledged fundamental analysis to IPO & mutual fund updates—for any capital market enthusiast to get all the professional-led solutions based on their financial preference under one platform.

Among India’s 1600+ registered equity firms, INVESMATE INSIGHTS is paving its path with a new approach from premium tools, cutting-edge data visualization, and a dedicated Research Analyst (RA) team. It offers an end-to-end experience for every kind of market participant—from retail investors to seasoned traders.

"We believe in making financial research accessible for all. With that, our vision is to foster an easy interface with power-packed tools so that even novice investors can access deep, professional-grade insights to make smart, confident decisions," shared Mr. Chatterjee.

The platform also provides over 66 pre-built professional scanners for various strategy-based screenings to enhance research efficiency. And as per one of the updates from the platform, soon, many new premium features that are often overlooked in other data analysis tools in the market will be available on it.

Now, with an affordable subscription plan, investors can access Insights.Market’s essential & elite plans that include all the imperative offers and services that fit in everyone’s budget. Investors can also get in touch by downloading their easily accessible mobile application from the Play Store.

With transparency as their utmost policy, the Insights.Market conducts a monthly investor round-up discussion where the users get to ask direct questions to the research analysts of the platform and work on the upcoming investment agenda collaboratively.

Such initiatives can be proved to be very useful for new investors as well as the seasoned ones.