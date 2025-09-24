Indian Organisations Lead AI-Driven Project Management Software Adoption Amid Security & Skills Challenges, Capterra Survey Finds |

Gurugram, India, September 24, 2025 — Indian organisations are rapidly adopting AI capabilities in project management (PM) software, fueling increased investment and innovation, despite ongoing challenges related to security and workforce readiness, according to new findings from Capterra’s 2025 Project Management Software Trends Survey . The survey, which includes insights from 216 Indian project managers as part of a global study of over 2,500 professionals, reveals that 75% of Indian respondents cited the desire to add AI features as their primary reason for purchasing new PM software.

“AI is clearly showing signs of complexity for Indian organisations, with demand and implementation rates often outpacing effective execution. To ensure safe and efficient use of AI in project management software, organisations must establish a clear adoption strategy and proactively prepare their workforce. Without a structured approach, adopting AI too quickly can create operational challenges and inefficiencies, undermining the very productivity gains that organisations seek to achieve.” says Andrew Blair, analyst of the study.

The survey reveals several key trends among Indian PM professionals:

AI as a primary purchase driver: Three-quarters (75%) of Indian buyers identified adding AI functionality as the top trigger for their latest PM software investment. AI functionality—such as predictive analytics, workflow automation, and intelligent scheduling—as the top trigger for their latest software investment

Rising spend on expanded capabilities: Nearly 80% of Indian organisations are increasing their PM software budgets in 2025, the highest share globally, predominantly to acquire new tools, expand functionality (28% of spend increase), and access enhanced services (18%) rather than just to cover rising costs or add users.

Security at the forefront: With SaaS tools handling sensitive budgets, contracts, and client data, 71% ranked security as a critical criterion, and 58% reported making purchases triggered by security concerns.

Adoption and skills challenges: Over half (58%) of Indian PMs report adoption difficulties with AI features, citing gaps in staff skills (43%), challenges integrating tools into existing workflows (39%), and inadequate onboarding and training processes. This adoption gap poses a major barrier to realising AI’s full potential and ROI.

Emotional intelligence gains importance: While AI accelerates workflows, 87% of Indian PMs say they have increased their use of emotional intelligence to navigate interpersonal challenges that technology cannot resolve.

Growing trend toward hybrid methodologies: Reflecting evolving project complexity, 37% of Indian respondents reported using hybrid PM methodologies combining Agile, Waterfall, and custom approaches to suit dynamic project environments.

As AI-powered PM solutions grow more sophisticated, Indian businesses are placing heightened emphasis on intelligent automation, responsible AI use, and strong cybersecurity practices. Yet, realising the full value of these investments requires addressing training and integration hurdles. Experts recommend selecting software with transparent AI capabilities, comprehensive onboarding programs, and robust security features.

