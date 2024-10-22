How To Update Your KYC On The FASTag Mobile App: A Step-By-Step Guide

The FASTag initiative, spearheaded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), aims to improve the Electronic Toll Collection system. This "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative is designed to enhance efficiency and reduce traffic at toll plazas. Under this new regulation, using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles will no longer be allowed. It is crucial for all users to complete their KYC (Know Your Customer) process to keep their FASTag wallet active. Let's delve into the details of how to update your KYC on the FASTag mobile app.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is a convenient payment system that has changed how we pay tolls on the roads. Gone are the days of waiting in long lines at toll plazas! With FASTag, you can pay tolls electronically using special tags.

Here’s how it works:

1. What is FASTag? FASTag is a small sticker that you place on your vehicle's windshield. It is linked to a prepaid account, which means you load money into it in advance.

2. How does it work? When you drive through a toll plaza, the FASTag uses a technology called Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to automatically deduct the toll amount from your FASTag balance. This process happens quickly, so you don’t have to stop to pay.

Why Update Your KYC?

With the recent guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the NHAI has made it mandatory to complete the KYC process for your FASTag. If you fail to do so, your active FASTag with valid balances may be deactivated after February 29, 2024. This regulation ensures that all users have a single active FASTag, aligning with the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" principle.

Required Documents for FASTag KYC Update

To update your KYC for FASTag, you need to provide certain documents.

1. Passport

2. Voter's ID

3. Aadhar Card

4. Driving License

5. PAN Card

6. Registration Certificate of the Vehicle

Make sure you have these documents ready before starting the KYC update process.

How to Update FASTag KYC Details Online

Follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the IHMCL FASTag Portal: Open your browser and go to the official IHMCL FASTag portal.

2. Log In: Enter your mobile number to log in to your account.

3. My Profile: Once logged in, click on the "My Profile" option.

4. Check KYC Status: Check your current KYC status. If it needs updating, click on the "KYC" tab.

5. Select Customer Type: Choose your customer type and fill in the mandatory fields with your ID and address proof documents.

6. Submit Documents: Finally, submit the required documents and wait for the confirmation.

By following these steps, you will have successfully updated your KYC for FASTag Recharge online.

How to Update FASTag KYC Details Offline

If you prefer to update your KYC offline, you can do so by visiting your FASTag issuing bank. Here’s how:

1. Visit the Bank Branch: Go to the nearest branch of your FASTag issuing bank.

2. Request KYC Update: Inform the bank representative that you want to update your KYC.

3. Fill Out Application Form: Complete the application form with your updated details. Ensure all information is accurate.

4. Submit Documents: Provide the required KYC documents along with your application form.

5. Help from Relationship Manager: If needed, ask the relationship manager for assistance in updating your KYC.

Completing your KYC at the bank will ensure your FASTag account remains active and compliant with the new regulations.

Important Reminders

1. Ensure that your KYC is completed for the most recent FASTag you have.

2. Only one FASTag should remain active per vehicle. Multiple FASTag accounts will lead to deactivation.

3. Stay updated on any further guidelines issued by the NHAI or RBI regarding FASTag and its usage.

For a convenient experience, consider using the Bajaj Pay FASTag App. It simplifies the management of your FASTag and provides easy options for FASTag recharge. Embrace the digital transformation and enjoy smooth travel across toll plazas.

Conclusion