How To Diagnose Typhoid Fever? |

Over the years, Typhoid fever has emerged as a significant health issue, especially in areas with limited access to clean water and poor sanitation conditions. It is thus necessary to do early diagnosis and treatment, which are vital for preventing significant complications and ensuring fast recovery. Hence, an effective detection tool was crucial, which paved the way for the Typhidot test, offering a reliable method for diagnosing typhoid fever quickly and accurately.

Read on to learn more about the Typhidot test price and its role in accurately confirming typhoid fever.

What is the Typhidot Test?

The Typhidot test is a unique diagnostic tool for detecting IgM antibodies against Salmonella typhi, the bacterium responsible for typhoid fever. It is quicker and more efficient than other traditional diagnostic techniques, such as blood cultures, which may take 3-5 days to give results. The Typhidot test, on the other hand, gives results within hours with much accuracy.

The Typhidot Test based on the detection of specific antibodies in the body.

When Salmonella typhi enters a body, it produces IgM antibodies, which act as the first line of defense against the said bacteria. The presence of IgM antibodies in the bloodstream is proof enough of an active typhoid infection. The Typhidot test is thus based on detecting these specific antibodies, emerging as a suitable method for diagnosing typhoid fever, particularly in the early stages when the symptoms are often non-specific and may be confused with other diseases. The Typhidot test at Apollo 24|7 is available for ₹670 only.

Benefits of the Typhidot Test

The Typhidot test has proved to be quite beneficial for diagnosing typhoid fever and also in managing the disease at an early stage.

Some key benefits of the test include:

High specificity and sensitivity: This test offers high specificity and sensitivity, helping differentiate between typhoid fever and other febrile illnesses and detecting even low levels of IgM antibodies. It also minimizes the probability of false positive and false negative results, making the diagnosis of thyroid fever more accurate.

Rapid Turnaround Time: The test results are usually ready in 3-4 hours after taking the blood sample. The quick diagnosis helps in the early management of the condition, positively impacting the patient’s condition.

Ease of Use: It is easy to conduct the test for accurate diagnosis with only a blood sample.

When to get the Typhidot Test done?

If you experience the following symptoms, you must take a Typhidot test.

Continuous high fever

Headache

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea or constipation

Rash (rose spots) on the abdomen or chest

Abdominal pain

Weakness and fatigue

These symptoms, especially in regions familiar with typhoid fever, require rapid testing for determining the presence of the fever and starting the treatment immediately.

What is the procedure for the Typhidot - IgM Test?

The Typhidot test procedure is quite simple and involves the following steps:

Blood Sample Collection: Only a few drops of blood are required for the test.

Laboratory Analysis: In a lab, the blood sample is then tested for IgM antibodies against Salmonella typhi.

Result: The results are usually obtained within a few hours, making it easier for early diagnosis and treatment.

Interpreting Test Results

Interpreting the Typhidot test necessitates identifying the presence or absence of IgM antibodies. The table below outlines the possible outcomes:

Result Interpretation

Positive IgM Suggests an active typhoid fever infection

Negative IgM Suggests the absence of an active typhoid fever

Borderline IgM Suggests the requirement of further testing or clinical correlation

Points to remember while getting the Typhidot test.

Follow the doctor’s pre-test instructions to achieve the best results.

Test results also depend on the time factor, as they can be affected by the time between the start of the symptoms and the time of the test. The Typhidot test is most sensitive when done in the first week of the onset of the disease.

Fasting is not necessary before the test; however, drinking enough water and having a balanced diet is suggested.

Certain medications, especially antibiotics, may affect results. It is important to inform the doctor about any such medications, and the doctor may even recommend discontinuing them before the test.

Co-infections may alter the clinical presentation and also impact the diagnostic tests. Inform the doctor about any other symptoms to get a proper diagnosis.

Read Also Take Measures To Deal With Typhoid In Rajgurunagar

Conclusion

The Typhidot test is a crucial diagnostic tool in diagnosing typhoid fever because A. It is fast and accurate, B. It is safe and C. It is affordable. Early diagnosis and treatment of typhoid fever can help reduce the effects related to typhoid fever. For those seeking a reliable diagnostic option, the Apollo Typhidot test price is quite affordable, making it accessible to diverse patients. If you experience symptoms of typhoid fever, it is advisable to get a Typhidot test done and seek a doctor’s advice. Remember that early diagnosis and treatment of typhoid fever are vital in the management of the disease.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.