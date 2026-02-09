HOAG And Masters’ Union U18 come Together To Design A 5-Day High-Impact Summer School Learning Journey

Saurabh Pandey

As summer 2026 approaches, HOAG and Masters’ Union are set to launch the HOAG × Masters’ Union U18 Summer School Program, a carefully designed 5-day immersive learning experience for students aged 11 to 17 who are ready to go beyond routine academics.

The summer school program is structured to progressively build leadership capability, judgment, and real-world thinking through experiential learning. The experience begins with immersive simulations and team-based challenges that help students build collaboration skills, leadership presence, and confidence in group settings. Learners are encouraged to participate actively, communicate clearly, and understand how effective teams function.

As the program advances, students are introduced to strategic thinking and decision-making through hands-on business simulations and challenges. They learn how to identify opportunities, assess risk, and convert ideas into action, strengthening their ability to make informed decisions in dynamic environments.

Midway through the journey, the focus shifts to structured thinking. Using globally recognised thinking frameworks and guided reflection, students develop critical, creative, and multi-perspective thinking skills. This phase equips them to analyse complex problems with greater clarity and improve the quality of their decisions.

The later stages of the program address ethics, values, and communication. Through case discussions and role-based exercises, learners build ethical reasoning, values-driven judgment, and confident communication across personal, social, and digital contexts. The journey culminates in a Shark Tank-style entrepreneurship experience where students work with mentors to build solutions and deliver investor-style pitches, bringing together leadership, thinking, and execution.

"When we designed this program with Masters’ Union, we wanted students to step into real situations, make decisions, solve problems, and understand how ideas turn into action. It’s about building judgment, practical skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset that will stay relevant no matter how the world changes," said Adetya VN Chopra, Founder of HOAG.

About HOAG

HOAG is India’s first institution dedicated exclusively to creating Ivy-grade learning experiences for students aged 11 to 22. Its programs are built on globally recognised behavioural and leadership frameworks and are designed to prepare students for life, leadership, and the global stage. HOAG works with experienced mentors and facilitators, including professionals with academic backgrounds from IIMs and IITs.

About Masters’ Union

Masters’ Union is a new-age undergraduate institution focused on business and technology, known for bridging the gap between classrooms and the real world. Its learning ecosystem emphasises industry exposure, outcome-driven education, and learning by doing, supported by global academic faculty and industry leaders from institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton.

Hosted at the Marinha Dourada Resort in Goa, the HOAG × Masters’ Union U18 Summer School Program 2026 is now open for enrollment, with limited seats and a selective admission process.

Read more about the program here: https://hoag.in/hoag-summer-school-26/