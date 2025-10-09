Here's When Shiba Inu Could Hit $0.00005, $0.0001, $0.0005 And Alternative Meme Coin To Watch As It Eyes 18364% Rise From Under $0.003 | File Photo

Little Pepe is already drawing the attention of investors, and with a base of under $0.003, it is being predicted to increase its price by 18,364%. Although Shiba Inu continues to be a popular meme coin with goals of hitting milestones of $0.00005, $0.0001, and even $0.0005, Little Pepe has distinct characteristics and a potential explosion that are making it the meme coin to follow in this cycle.

Shiba Inu Gains 7.8% as Rises in Popularity

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has long been a favorite in the meme coin space. As of press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00001262, reflecting a 7.81% increase over the past week. With a market cap of $7.43 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $219 million, SHIB continues to garner significant investor attention.

Analysts suggest that if momentum holds, SHIB could aim for $0.00005 in the medium term, with the potential to test $0.0001 in a stronger rally and even $0.0005 over a longer horizon. However, Little Pepe is emerging with something different, and it is gaining ground quickly.

Little Pepe's Unique Blockchain Advantage

Little Pepe runs on its own Layer-2 blockchain built specifically for meme coins. This setup makes transactions much faster, keeps fees almost zero, and removes trading taxes so holders keep more of their gains. It also comes with sniper-bot protection to ensure fair launches, staking rewards to encourage long-term holding, and DAO governance so the community has a say in decisions.

On top of that, the ecosystem includes a meme launchpad and an NFT marketplace, giving developers and creators more room to build within the network. While the project is also driving hype with presale and giveaways that add extra confidence for investors.

Little Pepe Presale Stage 13 Hits 94% Completion

The LILPEPE presale is moving fast; right now in Stage 13 the tokens are priced at $0.0022. During the next presale stage, Stage 14, the price will increase to $0.0023, representing a 130% jump from its initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010.

The project has already collected $26.63 of its $28.7 million target with 94.34% of the tokens sold off. Of the intended 17.25 billion, 16.27 billion of these tokens are sold, indicating that the market has a strong interest in them, and the investor is becoming more confident in the project.

A Generous Giveaway for the Community

To reward its community, Little Pepe is celebrating its rise with a massive $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens, giving early supporters a chance to win big while being part of the project’s success.

In addition, the presale features a mega giveaway of over 15 ETH, distributed among top contributors—first place will receive 5 ETH, second place 3 ETH, and third place 2 ETH. Another 15 winners will each be awarded 0.5 ETH, further boosting excitement and participation.

Conclusion

With the continued rise in the popularity of Little Pepe, an innovative blockchain, and a good performance in presales,a new crowd of investors is being drawn. Little Pepe is also making itself the meme coin of 2025 with its high giveaway, high security functions, and the possibility of a huge price increase. With the presale almost coming to an end, the question that many people are asking is whether Little Pepe will be able to outperform Shiba Inu in the future.

