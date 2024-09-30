Healthfab Co-Founder On Menstrual Care Innovation, Safety And Global Growth |

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, Sourav Chakrabarty, Co-Founder & Director of Healthfab, discusses the company’s innovative strides in the menstrual hygiene sector. Chakrabarty elaborates on how Healthfab’s patented ‘Absorbable Undergarment for Women’ technology stands apart from traditional menstrual products, ensuring comfort, sustainability, and safety by avoiding harmful chemicals like PFAS. He also addresses prevalent consumer concerns about reusable period panties and explains the company's strategic plans for capturing a larger share of India’s burgeoning market, scaling globally, and contributing to sustainable practices.

1. How does Healthfab’s patented ‘Absorbable Undergarment for Women’ technology set it apart from other menstrual products on the market? What specific testing processes ensure these products are free from harmful chemicals like PFAS?

Healthfab’s patented "Absorbable Undergarment for Women" technology stands out by offering an all-in-one solution that merges absorbency, comfort, and reusability in a single product. Unlike traditional pads or tampons, which are disposable and often contain synthetic materials, Healthfab’s absorbable undergarments are designed with multiple layers for enhanced absorbency, breathability, and leak protection. What sets this technology apart is its commitment to using high-quality, skin-safe fabrics without harmful chemicals, providing women with a sustainable and effective alternative to conventional menstrual products.

To ensure that Healthfab’s products are free from harmful chemicals like PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), rigorous testing is a cornerstone of the product development process. The absorbable undergarments undergo chemical testing by third-party laboratories accredited by global safety standards, ensuring that the materials used are safe for the skin and free from toxins. Additionally, the products are subjected to durability, absorbency, and comfort tests to maintain their high standards of performance. As the global conversation around harmful chemicals in menstrual products grows, particularly following discoveries in other brands about the presence of PFAS, Healthfab remains committed to transparency and consumer safety.

2. Some consumers perceive period panties as uncomfortable or unsanitary. How does Healthfab address these concerns and what steps are being taken to change these perceptions and build trust among potential users?

Period panties have historically faced skepticism, with some consumers perceiving them as uncomfortable or unsanitary compared to single-use products. Healthfab recognizes these concerns and has taken deliberate steps to address them. The company focuses on user experience, ensuring that the undergarments are designed to provide the highest level of comfort, thanks to soft, breathable fabrics and advanced moisture-wicking technology. This makes the product feel like regular underwear while still offering exceptional protection.

Healthfab also places significant emphasis on hygiene. The undergarments are engineered for easy cleaning, with antimicrobial properties that prevent the growth of bacteria, ensuring a sanitary experience. Furthermore, consumer education plays a critical role in changing perceptions. Healthfab engages in active outreach through social media, product demonstrations, and partnerships with health influencers to dispel myths about reusable menstrual products. Reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers have also proven invaluable in building trust, as more users attest to the comfort and reliability of Healthfab’s products.

3. Given the nascent state of India’s reusable period panty market, which currently holds a 0.2% share, what specific strategies will Healthfab implement to capture a projected 7-9% market share by 2030?

India’s reusable period panty market is still in its infancy, but it is poised for significant growth as sustainability and affordability become increasingly important to consumers. To capture a projected 7-9% market share by 2030, Healthfab plans to implement a multi-pronged strategy focused on consumer education, accessibility, and partnerships.

Healthfab aims to drive awareness through educational campaigns that highlight the benefits of reusable period panties, particularly for those unfamiliar with eco-friendly menstrual options. By collaborating with healthcare professionals, NGOs, and influencers, the brand intends to demystify reusable products and make them a mainstream choice for women across India.

Additionally, affordability will be key to expanding market share. Healthfab plans to offer flexible pricing models, including subscription services, bulk purchase options, and strategic discounts for first-time users to lower the entry barrier. Expanding online and offline distribution channels will also help the company reach a wider audience. Healthfab’s efforts to collaborate with retailers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities are geared toward making reusable period panties accessible in regions with limited exposure to sustainable menstrual products.

4. With over 300 tonnes of plastic sanitary waste diverted from landfills, how does Healthfab plan to further scale its environmental impact, especially in regions with low awareness of sustainable menstrual products?

Healthfab’s milestone of diverting over 300 tonnes of plastic sanitary waste from landfills is a testament to its commitment to environmental sustainability. To further scale its impact, the company is focusing on expanding awareness in regions where knowledge about sustainable menstrual products is low. Healthfab will invest in grassroots campaigns to educate women in rural and semi-urban areas about the environmental and personal health benefits of reusable menstrual products.

The company also plans to partner with governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to distribute reusable products as part of menstrual hygiene programs. By working with schools and community centers, Healthfab can promote the adoption of reusable period panties in areas where access to disposable sanitary products is limited. Additionally, Healthfab will enhance its recycling programs and explore innovative ways to upcycle worn-out period panties into eco-friendly materials, further extending the lifecycle of the product.

5. Following Healthfab’s successful entry into the UAE market and surpassing $1 million in revenue for FY 2023-24, what challenges and opportunities does the brand foresee in scaling globally, particularly in diverse cultural and regulatory environments?

Healthfab’s entry into the UAE market marks a significant step in its international expansion. While the brand has already achieved remarkable success, scaling globally presents both challenges and opportunities. One of the primary challenges is navigating diverse cultural attitudes toward menstruation, which can vary widely across countries. Some markets may require more extensive education and destigmatization efforts, particularly in regions where discussing menstrual hygiene openly is still taboo.

On the regulatory front, Healthfab must ensure that its products meet the safety and compliance standards of each country it enters. This will involve collaborating with local regulatory bodies and adapting product packaging and labeling to meet specific market requirements. However, the global focus on sustainability presents a huge opportunity for Healthfab. As consumers increasingly seek eco-friendly alternatives to single-use products, the company can position itself as a leader in sustainable menstrual care worldwide.

6. How does Healthfab’s R&D and manufacturing strategy, highlighted by its state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru and patented technology, position the brand to remain competitive globally in terms of product quality, sustainability, and pricing, especially as it continues to offer high-quality, eco-friendly products at a mass-market price?

Healthfab’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and its patented technology give it a competitive edge in the global market. The company’s R&D efforts are focused on continuously improving product design, comfort, and sustainability while maintaining affordability. By investing in advanced manufacturing technologies, Healthfab ensures that its products are produced efficiently, minimizing waste and reducing costs. This allows the brand to offer high-quality, eco-friendly products at a mass-market price, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Furthermore, Healthfab’s innovation-driven approach positions it to stay ahead of emerging trends in the menstrual hygiene industry. By integrating the latest advancements in fabric technology and product design, the company can meet the evolving needs of consumers, ensuring its products remain relevant and competitive on a global scale.

7. With the domestic feminine hygiene market expected to grow to INR 13,200 crores by 2030, how does Healthfab plan to balance its online presence with the new focus on entering offline retail? What strategies are in place to ensure that the transition to physical stores aligns with their commitment to sustainability and affordability?

As the domestic feminine hygiene market is set for exponential growth, Healthfab is poised to capitalize on both online and offline retail channels. While the brand has established a strong online presence, the eventual transition to physical stores is a strategic move to reach a wider audience, particularly in regions where e-commerce penetration is low.

To ensure this transition aligns with its commitment to sustainability, Healthfab plans to partner with eco-conscious retailers and explore packaging solutions that reduce waste. The brand also aims to maintain affordable pricing in offline retail to make reusable period panties accessible to a broader demographic. By expanding its presence in both digital and physical retail, Healthfab is well-positioned to lead the growth of sustainable menstrual products in India.

