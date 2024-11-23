From Passion To Paradise: The Founders Of Pets Of Paradise And Their Mission For A Better Pet World | File Photo

New Delhi [India], November 22: Living in a world where lifestyles in urban metropolises lead to a life of isolation, the founders of Pets of Paradise undertake a mindset to redefine companionship through the care of pets. The ambitious brand has been founded by Hari Shankar, Darshankaur Khalsa, Bhavya Desai, and Deepesh Kedia—a team with diverse sets of skills and experiences that shaped POP as an innovative, community-driven pet-care ecosystem. Their mission is to solve the challenges of pet parenting and make it easy and rewarding to raise and care for a pet in the city.

Hari Shankar founded Indie Cat and Indie hound and brings experience in pet food production and B2B supply chain management, crucially complementing POP's high-quality food products, manufactured within India. He managed large-scale distribution in his previous venture, so he understands fully what India needs in terms of pet food and market dynamics. Hari has a clear mission: to provide affordable, preservative-free nutritional intake focuses on the needs of Indian pets, which helps make adoptions and care for pets more approachable.

Darshankaur Khalsa brings in experience as a pet prana therapist and the founder of Waggy Zone, India's first doggie ice cream brand featured on Shark Tank India. With her years of experience with time, she has developed a strong network of veterinarians, behaviorists, and nutritionists, building an ecosystem to support the community at POP. DarshanKaur focuses on building trust and compassion in the brand to make sure that pet parents feel taken care of with every step.

Bhavya Desai, a visual storyteller at POP with experience of working with multi billion dollar companies such as samsung, caratlane, Lamborghini and many more that creates his ability to create unique creative point of view to ideating, designing, creating engaging, and relatable content that speaks to pet parents. His designs of mascots Milo and booshy which enabled POP a familiar and comforting presence for its audience—turning the brand into an ally on their pet parenting journey.

Deepesh Kedia, with his background in manufacturing pet accessories, handles the operations for POP. His experience with efficient supply chains ensures seamless delivery of what POP has to offer, from food to gears that go along with pets for a walk. Deepesh is also working on Indian hound walking gears with its scan me feature which helps to locate the lost pet. His practicality makes the vision of POP operationally sound, living the compassionate mission of the founders with every product and service.

Together, founders with humanity driven forces are changing the industry and building the community of those who can't speak. Founders with superlative vision not only reshapes the pet care community but also the pet care industry. Founders are combining quality products with a strong support system and educational resources, these four founders of Pets of Paradise are revamping urban pet care in India. Through cooperation, innovation, and shared love for pets, POP's founders are creating not only a brand but also a movement of pet care in modern India.

