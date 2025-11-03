From Backpacking To The Modern Indian Table

Combining global technique with Indian sensibility, Chef Kriti Shetty is emerging as one of the UAE’s most exciting voices in contemporary gastronomy.

From her earnest upbringing in Mumbai to taking over the global stage, Chef Kriti Shetty‘s culinary journey is nothing short of spectacular. Her tale starts with her earliest memories of the comfort of shared meals and the aromas of delicious home-cooked food, which gently created the foundation for her future career. Her relationship with food didn't become truly significant, though, until she travelled throughout Southeast Asia with a backpack, a tight budget, and an intense hunger to learn.

Who would have guessed that cooking would become her survival strategy when visiting Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore? It was also where she discovered that food could not only bridge language and region but bring people together through common curiosity and comfort. During this time, Kriti had the opportunity to immerse herself through various local markets, flavours and unique traditions, all building the foundation of her creative compass today - one that blends heritage and innovation beautifully on a plate.

Her culinary voice now is defined by that spirit. Chef Kriti Shetty, who is based in Dubai, has emerged as one of the most vibrant young culinary leaders in the United Arab Emirates. She strikes a balance between the emotional resonance of memory and storytelling with the technical accuracy of fine dining.

In a field that requires tenacity and unwavering dedication, Kriti's accomplishment of becoming Head Chef by the age of 24 is astounding. She has since assisted in the opening of over 35 restaurants in the UAE, all of which showcase her ability to develop creative and private dining experiences, streamline operations, and create thoughtful menus.

From working as Global Head of Culinary at NutriCook, where she created cutting-edge recipe systems and oversaw cross-functional teams, to working with companies like EL&N London, Dlish Café, and Foodhall India, her career path has been characterised by diversity. With meticulous care to detail, she has also created custom dining experiences for VVIP clientele, transforming cultural subtleties into taste and design.

The core idea of Kriti's work is that food is a language that conveys emotion, memory, and cultural history. She views repetition and accuracy in the kitchen as meditative acts rather than just procedures, with each movement serving as a silent testament to discipline and regard for art. She sees hospitality as an art form that encompasses the stories, gestures, and sensory rhythms that give each meal significance in addition to the dish.

Today, chef Kriti Shetty is seen as a creator and a link, influencing how contemporary Asian-fusion and Indian food can develop without losing its heritage. Her transformation from a nomadic cook to a culinary leader serves as a reminder that creativity frequently starts in the most modest kitchens, driven by bravery and curiosity. Her narrative also serves as a tribute to the transformational power of food, as she continues to reshape the eating scene in the area, turning each meal into a new story as well as a relived memory.