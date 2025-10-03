Dr Vivek Bindra Powers SME IPOs With ‘Idea To IPO’ | File Photo

Bada Business has announced the rollout of its transformational SME IPO initiative—‘Idea to IPO’. This flagship program by Dr. Vivek Bindra is set to reshape how SMEs access growth funding and public credibility.

The model highlights lower entry barriers compared to mainboard IPOs, improved debt access, talent retention through employee share schemes, and an easier roadmap for mainboard migration in the future.

By offering SMEs a quicker fundraising cycle, greater governance standards, and cross-border capital opportunities, the initiative could redefine India’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Beyond IPO facilitation, Bada Business delivers an unmatched range of services, covering domains like investment banking, corporate finance, strategic consulting, edu-tech, media, marketing, distribution, sales funnels, SaaS, fashion, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, infrastructure, renewables, BPO, logistics, IT program management, financial modelling, and business restructuring. This holistic approach ensures that SMEs are not just IPO-ready but also strategically robust for long-term growth.

