Dough & Doppio Unveils A Reimagined Menu Celebrating Authentic Italian Culinary Heritage

Avacado pane |

19.11.2025 Rajkot, India — Dough & Doppio proudly announces the launch of its newly curated menu, an inspired culinary journey rooted in Italy’s rich gastronomic traditions. Conceptualized under the expert guidance of Chef Abhishek Palekar, the menu pays homage to the soulful philosophy of cucina povera — a tradition that transforms humble, everyday ingredients into extraordinary dishes.

Drawing from the warmth, simplicity, and communal spirit of Italian living, the refreshed menu reflects Dough & Doppio’s commitment to honest, ingredient-driven cooking with a modern twist.

“Cucina povera celebrates resourcefulness, authenticity, and the magic of turning simplicity into brilliance — values that resonate deeply with our culinary vision,” said Chef Abhishek Palekar, who has lent his extensive expertise to shaping the brand’s evolving food identity.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Article by Vishal Saxena, Hospitality Expert

The revamped menu features standout additions designed to excite both loyal patrons and new guests. Leading the lineup is the Pizza Con Patate, a beloved Italian classic that brings together rustic flavors and comforting textures in a tribute to Italy’s countryside kitchens.

Another highlight is the refreshed pizza dough balls, inspired by Dough & Doppio’s best-selling dough sticks. Now coated in aromatic chimichurri and paired with the signature truffle Parmesan dip, the dish offers a familiar yet innovative flavor profile that has quickly become a crowd favorite.

In response to growing guest demand for earthy, bold flavors, the menu also introduces an expanded mushroom section. This includes three distinct mushroom pizzas and the rustic Salvatico Panuozzo, reflecting the essence of Italy’s forested regions and seasonal produce.

Adding to the culinary celebration, the house-made pesto sauce — crafted with fresh basil and pine nuts — shines in the Burrata Margherita, a refined take on the classic margherita topped with creamy burrata. This dish remains not only a customer favorite but also a personal recommendation from Chef Palekar himself.

Chilli cheese garlic bread |

A Vision Driven by Passion and Authenticity

With this new menu, Dough & Doppio continues its mission to blend authenticity with innovation, delivering heartfelt Italian flavors that resonate with today’s diners. Chef Palekar’s dedication to preserving Italian traditions while introducing inventive techniques ensures a dining experience that is both comforting and exciting.

About Dough & Doppio

Dough & Doppio is a culinary brand dedicated to celebrating the artistry of Italian cuisine through fresh ingredients, traditional techniques, and contemporary creativity. With a focus on flavor integrity and guest experience, the brand continues to redefine modern Italian dining in India.

For Address - https://share.google/75gwGx0L480r6gCs0