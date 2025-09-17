Dogecoin And Bonk Price Forecasts Super Bullish But New Viral Meme Coin May Steal The Show | File Photo

The meme coin market never stops throwing up surprises. Dogecoin (DOGE) is still the top dog, and the Bonk price has been posting eye-catching gains lately. But are these really the coins set to deliver monster multiples in 2025? Or is the smarter play to jump on a new meme-driven presale like Layer Brett ($LBRETT)?—already raising more than $3.7M at just $0.0058 a token, with staking yields above 700% for early backers.

DOGE holding firm, but upside feels limited

Everyone knows Dogecoin. At around $0.18, with a market cap over $25B, it’s the most recognized meme coin in the world. The latest forecasts are actually bullish, with some calling for $1 by 2026 if demand holds and an ETF rumor turns into reality.

Sounds great, right? But here’s the catch: DOGE is already so big that 50x or 100x gains are off the table. Sure, it’s a safe meme bet with strong liquidity, but anyone hoping to turn a small stake into life-changing money is likely looking elsewhere.

Bonk’s breakout year

Then there’s Bonk (BONK)—Solana’s flagship meme coin that exploded in popularity in late 2023 and keeps making waves. The Bonk price is currently sitting near $0.000024, with analysts tipping it for further gains as Solana’s DeFi and NFT ecosystem expands.

BONK has become a poster child for Solana’s community-driven growth, and bullish traders believe it could test new highs if Solana stays strong. But is BONK too dependent on Solana’s momentum? Sure, it’s been a rocket so far, but without its own distinctive utility, BONK could struggle to stand out in the long run.

Why Layer Brett is the curveball

So, where does Layer Brett fit into all this? Unlike DOGE and BONK, $LBRETT isn’t weighed down by a massive market cap or limited by being tied to one chain. It’s built on Ethereum Layer 2, giving it ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and scalability that meme coins normally lack. At $0.0058, moving soon to $0.0061, it’s still dirt cheap—and with more than $3.7M raised already, momentum is building fast.

And let’s not forget the staking. Early backers are locking in yields of just over 700% APY, though those numbers drop as more tokens get staked. That means the first movers win biggest. Throw in no KYC barriers, community-first branding, and a $1M giveaway, and you’ve got a presale that ticks all the boxes speculators love.

DOGE vs. BONK vs. $LBRETT

● DOGE: The OG. Liquid, strong brand, possible $1 by 2026, but capped upside.

● BONK: Community-fueled, Solana-linked, growing fast but reliant on Solana’s fortunes.

● $LBRETT: Tiny-cap presale, Ethereum Layer 2 speed, over $3.7M raised, staking rewards above 700% for early adopters, and massive narrative potential.

So ask yourself: what’s more exciting? Holding DOGE for a possible 5x? Riding BONK for maybe a 10x? Or taking a shot at a presale designed for 50x–100x returns if it goes viral?

The shift in trader focus

The latest Bonk price action has been bullish, and Dogecoin remains the meme coin king. But if you’re chasing asymmetric upside, the conversation is already moving to $LBRETT. Meme cycles reward coins with both narrative and mechanics, and Layer Brett brings both in spades. The ETH Layer 2 angle sets it apart, while the presale gives investors a shot at entry prices they’ll never see again once it launches.

DOGE is steady, BONK is hot, but $LBRETT is the wildcard meme traders are rushing to back right now.

