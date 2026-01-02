Ram Katha sessions commence at Prakshetra Nandini Niketan during the Divine Historic Rashtra Katha Mahotsav in Ayodhya |

The Divine Historic Rashtra Katha Mahotsav in Ayodhya progressed into its core program with the beginning of Day 1 of the Ram Katha at Prakshetra Nandini Niketan. The Mahotsav, which brings together spiritual discourse and cultural reflection, is being conducted in the presence and guidance of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Ji, whose role has been described as central to the event’s coordination and continuity.

Following the completion of the inauguration, the start of the Ram Katha marked a clear shift toward sustained discourse. The Mahotsav is organized around the theme “The Divine Journey from Banke Bihari to Awadh Bihari,” a concept that frames spirituality as a progression from individual devotion to socially grounded responsibility.

The Ram Katha is being presented by Param Pujya Sadhguru Shri Riteshwar Ji, whose discourse on the opening day focused on the foundational narrative of Lord Ram and its relevance to personal conduct and collective values. His approach combines classical storytelling with reflective commentary, maintaining a balance between tradition and contemporary interpretation.

Prateek Bhushan Singh and Karan Bhushan Singh were also present during the proceedings, lending their support to the ongoing Rashtra Katha Mahotsav. Their attendance contributed to the sense of continuity and collective engagement surrounding the event, aligning with the Mahotsav’s broader focus on cultural reflection and organized participation.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Ji’s association with the Mahotsav has contributed to the structured execution of the event. Organizers highlight that his involvement ensures discipline in planning and implementation, allowing the focus to remain on the substance of the discourse. The Mahotsav has been positioned as a cultural initiative rather than a ceremonial gathering, with emphasis on consistency across its duration.

The timeline of the event includes two significant personal dates. January 5, the birthdate of Param Pujya Sadhguru Shri Riteshwar Maharaj, and January 8, the birthdate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Ji, fall within the span of the Mahotsav. These dates are being acknowledged within the natural flow of the program, without separate observances, aligning with the neutral and reflective tone of the event.

Prakshetra Nandini Niketan serves as the central venue for the Mahotsav. Arrangements at the site focus on functionality and tradition, with infrastructure designed to support extended discourse sessions. Attendees have noted the emphasis on order, clarity of sound, and unobstructed visibility, contributing to an immersive experience.

As Day 1 of the Ram Katha sets the foundation for subsequent sessions, the Divine Historic Rashtra Katha Mahotsav continues in Ayodhya as an organized and ongoing cultural event. Under the presence of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Ji and the spiritual guidance of Param Pujya Sadhguru Shri Riteshwar Ji, the Mahotsav maintains its focus on discourse, reflection, and continuity.