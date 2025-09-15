 Corporate Titans Join Hands With PGTI
Corporate Titans Join Hands With PGTI

The Professional Golf Tour of India’s announcement of new board members and advisors marks a bold step in redefining the sport’s future. Amitabh Kant’s induction to the Board, coupled with the advisory roles of Shantanu Narayen, Nikesh Arora, and Pradeep Bakshi, highlights how seriously Indian golf is being taken at the highest levels.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
The Professional Golf Tour of India’s announcement of new board members and advisors marks a bold step in redefining the sport’s future. Amitabh Kant’s induction to the Board, coupled with the advisory roles of Shantanu Narayen, Nikesh Arora, and Pradeep Bakshi, highlights how seriously Indian golf is being taken at the highest levels.

For a long time, golf in India has been viewed as elite and inaccessible. However, PGTI’s new leadership team is determined to change this perception. By creating opportunities at both grassroots and professional levels, the tour hopes to build a stronger pipeline of players.

Kapil Dev’s continued support is an important cultural bridge, making golf appealing to sports fans who might otherwise have overlooked it. His endorsement has helped bring credibility to the sport among Indian audiences.

CEO Amandeep Singh Johl expressed optimism, stating, “This collaboration of sporting legends, policymakers, and corporate leaders is unprecedented in Indian golf. It will help us expand reach, create visibility, and attract resources.”

The entry of corporate titans signals that golf is now seen as a serious professional industry, not just a leisure pursuit. This change in perception could be the key to unlocking Indian golf’s true potential.

PGTI’s bold vision ensures that the sport will now be backed by both passion and professionalism.

