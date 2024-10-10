Best Hair Care Routine To Fix Frizzy Hair

Are you tired of living with frizzy, unmanageable hair? Do you struggle to achieve the smooth, sleek locks you desire, despite trying every product and trick in the book? You're not alone! Managing frizzy hair can be a daily challenge, but the good news is that there are solutions beyond just using the right products. This comprehensive guide will share a combination of product recommendations and other tips to help you tame frizz effectively. Get ready to say goodbye to frizz and achieve smooth locks like you always wanted!

Step 1: Nourishing Shampoo

Using the right shampoo and conditioner is the foundation of any effective hair care routine. Opt for nourishing formulas that combat dryness and frizz. Wondering how? Take a look.

Product Recommendation: The Argan Oil and Lavender Shampoo from Love Beauty and Planet is an excellent shampoo for frizzy hair . Enriched with organic Moroccan argan oil and handpicked French lavender, this shampoo reduces frizz for smoother, softer hair. Moreover, you can now achieve frizz-control hair for up to 48 hours.

According to Dr. Sameera Kulkarni, Hair Care Program Leader, Hindustan Unilever, “Choose sulfate-free shampoos. Sulfates can strip your hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and increased frizz. Look for products labeled as "sulfate-free" to ensure your hair retains its natural moisture.”

Step 2: Deep Conditioning Treatment

Weekly deep conditioning treatments are crucial for reducing frizz. If you have tangled, unmanageable hair you are in for a surprise.

Product Recommendation: Incorporate the Argan Oil and Lavender Conditioner into your weekly routine. This anti-frizz conditioner is designed to nourish and smooth your hair, making it more manageable.

Step 3: Hair Masking

Incorporating hair masks into your routine is also one of the best solutions to tame frizz. Your hair ends are nourished and won’t feel dry anymore. Here’s how

Product Recommendation:

Use a hair mask for frizzy hair like Love Beauty and Planet’s Argan and Lavender Hair Mask. This one works its magic in literally 2 minutes*. It helps reduce frizz so you have smoother, softer hair like never before.

Step 4: Microfiber Towel

Drying your hair with a regular towel can cause friction, which leads to frizz. Instead, use a microfiber towel to gently blot your hair dry.

After washing your hair, gently squeeze out excess water and wrap your hair in a microfiber towel. Avoid rubbing your hair vigorously, as this can cause more frizz and damage to hair cuticle.

Step 5: Use A Hair Serum

Applying a hair serum to damp hair can lock in moisture, provide smoother hair, and reduce frizz.

Product Recommendation: Take a cue from Love Beauty and Planet’s Argan oil and Lavender Hair Serum. This hair serum for frizzy hair is your best bet to achieve up to 3x smoother hair. Moreover, it also provides heat protection up to 230° C.

Step 6: Cold Water Rinse

A simple yet effective technique to combat frizz is to finish your shower with cold water rinse. Cold water helps to seal the hair cuticle, locking in moisture and reducing frizz.

After conditioning, rinse your hair with cold water for a few seconds. This will close the cuticle and offer reduced frizz. Try it out!

Step 7: Cut Down On Heat Styling

Heat styling tools can damage your hair and cause frizz. Minimize their use and always apply a heat protectant mist before styling.

Product Recommendation: If you must use heat styling tools, start by using Love Beauty and Planet’s Argan Oil & Lavender Heat Protect & Conditioning Mist. This mist is known to shield up to 230℃ while reducing hair breakage.

Step 8: Trimming Is A Must

Did you know that split ends can travel up the hair shaft, causing frizz and making your hair look unhealthy? Regular trims help to keep our hair in top condition by removing damaged ends.

To prevent this from happening time and time again, schedule trims every 6-8 weeks to maintain healthy hair and cut down on frizz problems.

Takeaway

In reality, taming frizz is not as unmanageable as you might have thought. By incorporating these tips into your hair care routine, you'll see a remarkable improvement in both the health and appearance of your hair.

Based on the Lab test vs non conditioning Shampoo.