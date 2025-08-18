Best Ethereum Tokens To Buy As ETH Surges Towards New Highs: Chainlink, Shiba Inu & Remittix |

With the Ethereum price climbing toward new highs, investor attention is shifting to standout projects building on the network. Chainlink continues to lead in blockchain data solutions, Shiba Inu is preparing for potential breakout moves and Remittix is turning heads with its real-world payment utility.

Together, these tokens are emerging as some of the best Ethereum tokens to buy in 2025.

Chainlink Extends Gains As LINK Price Hits $21.29

Chainlink is proving why it remains one of the best Ethereum tokens to buy right now, with the LINK price today at $21.29 after a strong 27% weekly surge. The token is trading above its EMA ribbon which is a bullish indicator that aids its present uptrend. Technicals back this move, with the RSI at 60 and momentum indicators flashing green.

The LINK price prediction for August leans bullish if the token can break the $22.6–$23 resistance. A breakout could push the Chainlink price to $24–$27, with $30 as the next target. Even a pullback toward $18 could offer a buying opportunity for those tracking Chainlink news closely.

Whales appear to be positioning early, adding LINK to their portfolios alongside other top picks like Shiba Inu and Remittix. As ETH pushes toward new highs, Chainlink price prediction models suggest the rally may be far from over.

SHIB Price Prediction Targets Breakout Toward $0.00003344

Shiba Inu is facing a crucial price moment as traders eye a potential breakout. SHIB Price today is holding at $0.00001330, testing its downtrend line after multiple failed break attempts. A successful move higher could ignite a rally toward $0.00003344 and possibly $0.00004551.

The Shiba Inu Price action has been consolidating with a squeeze in the Bollinger Bands and the RSI and MACD indicators suggest that a large move might take place. For momentum to truly shift, SHIB must clear the $0.000002 barrier with strong volume, setting the stage for a push into the $0.000003–$0.000004 range.

SHIB News will focus on whether August becomes the breakout month or another consolidation phase. Traders are watching for network updates and whale activity to tip the balance. In the meantime, the Shiba Inu Price Prediction leans bullish if resistance levels give way under heavy buying pressure.

Rising Ethereum Price Adds Fuel To Remittix Growth Potential

As the Ethereum Price pushes higher, investors are hunting for projects with real-world utility. Remittix is quickly becoming a top choice, offering a simple fix to one of finance’s biggest headaches: slow, costly cross-border payments.

Through its PayFi platform , users can send crypto directly to bank accounts in over 30 fiat currencies. Transactions are fast, private and transparent, giving millions without access to traditional banking a better option.

Transfers crypto to fiat in seconds with no hidden costs

Supports over 30 fiat currencies for global accessibility

Keeps user privacy intact while ensuring full control of funds

Positioned to benefit from rising Ethereum Price and broader blockchain adoption

Remittix has already sold over 599 million tokens, with momentum building ahead of its September 15th 2025 wallet beta launch. The team is also nearing the $20M milestone, which will trigger the first major CEX listing announcement, a move that could unlock huge liquidity and investor interest. For those eyeing the best Ethereum tokens to buy, Remittix is hard to ignore.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.