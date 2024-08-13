Artist, Art & Heritage Catalyst, Festival Director Brinda Miller: The Pioneer Of Public Art In Mumbai

Brinda Miller, born on March 16, 1960, has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Mumbai. A pioneer of public art in the city, her journey began with a First Class degree in Textile Design from Sir J.J. School of Art in 1979, where she stood first in order of merit in Maharashtra. She further honed her skills at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, studying Drawing and Painting.

Solo Exhibitions

Brinda has since held 16 solo exhibitions and participated in numerous group shows both in India and internationally. Her work spans various mediums, and she has been actively involved in art workshops exhibitions and residencies around the globe.

Driving Force behind Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

A stalwart of the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), Brinda has been instrumental in elevating the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival to its current stature as India's premier multicultural festival. As the Honorary Chairperson of the KGA, she has spearheaded numerous beautification and heritage restoration projects in the renowned art district of Mumbai. She has been Festival Director for several years of the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Pioneer of Public Art

Her contributions to public art are prolific. She created the Khyber Street Wall Mural in Kala Ghoda and the Maritime Heritage Mural at the Naval Dockyard, among other notable projects. Her murals also grace the international and domestic lounges of the Mumbai Airport, and she has been pivotal in selecting contemporary Indian art for the airport's terminals.

Cultural Consultant

Brinda's influence extends beyond her artistic endeavors. She serves as an Education and Cultural Consultant at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and has been on the advisory boards of several prestigious institutions, including the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, and presently she advises Pearl Academy. She is also the Honorary Chairperson and Trustee of the Artists' Centre, a non-profit art gallery, and an Art Adviser and Mentor to several NGOs and not-for-profit art organizations such as AVID, a learning program.

Prestigious Art Jury Member

In addition to these roles, Brinda has been involved with numerous prestigious Art and Design juries. She actively organizes and hosts workshops, seminars, and panel discussions for adults and children at CSMVS, where she was a key member of the advisory board for the Children's Museum that opened in February 2019.

Awards & Accolades

Her accolades include the Rotary Club of Sealand’s 'Acclaimed Artist' honor in 2009, the Giants Group's Women Achievers Award in 2009, the International Women's Day Award by the Young Environmentalists' Program Trust in 2009, the Indian Institute of Interior Design's Icon Among Women Award in 2010, and the Bharat Nirman Award in 2017. In March 2023, Brinda received the Annual IMC Ladies Wing award for her outstanding contribution to the arts, and in June 2024, she was honored with the Mumbai Cultural Icon Award for her efforts in promoting public art.her other recent awards in 2024 include the Edutainment Award for Lifetime Contribution to the Practice & Learning of Art, Design and Culture and the ‘Her Circle Bizruptors Award for Enterpreneurship’

Revered Speaker

Brinda has participated as a speaker in several seminars both in India and internationally, including WADE India (Women in Architecture + Design) in New Delhi and the Federation of Asian Cultural Promotion (FACP) in Busan, Korea.

Family of Architects

Married to Architect Alfaz Miller, Brinda continues to live and work in Mumbai, where she also manages their interior architecture firm, Miller Design Pvt Ltd. as Director Her daughters, Aahana Miller and Aashti Miller, both follow in their parents’ footsteps as successful Architects and Artists

True Pioneer

Brinda Miller's commitment to public art and cultural preservation has not only beautified Mumbai but also enriched its artistic heritage, making her a true pioneer in the city's vibrant art scene.

