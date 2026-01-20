 AM Libas Crosses ₹50 Crore Turnover In 2025!
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
AM Libas achieves Rs 50 crore turnover in 2025, strengthening its position as a leading Indian women’s ethnic fashion brand | File Photo

AM Libas, one the leading Indian women ethnic fashion brand in the country has successfully crossed a turnover of ₹50 crore in 2025 thereby marking a major milestone in its growth journey. Founded in 2012, the brand is known for its high-quality kurtis and leggings designed for everyday wear and special occasions.

Over the years, AM Libas has built a strong reputation through consistent quality, modern designs, and reliable supply. With a wide product range including cotton and crepe kurtis, party wear styles, sharara sets, and leggings, the brand caters to the evolving fashion needs of Indian women.

Backed by a nationwide network of over 100 distributors and around 8,000 retail partners, AM Libas continues to expand its presence across India. This achievement reflects the brand’s strong vision, trusted relationships, and growing influence in the women’s ethnic wear segment thereby making it a force to reckon with in the space of ethnic clothing for women.



