Abdulaziz Aloqla Unveils 'Future Creators' To Shape The Next Generation Of Saudi Entertainment Leaders

Abdulaziz Aloqla | File Photo

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 23: Widely recognised as one of Saudi Arabia’s most beloved digital personalities, Abdulaziz Aloqla has built a remarkable career that bridges creativity, entrepreneurship, and national pride. Known for his engaging social media presence and his role as the founder of AlAqla Constructions & Events, Aloqla continues to expand his impact beyond the digital world — this time with the launch of an ambitious new initiative titled “Future Creators.”

The program aims to empower young Saudis and prepare them for careers in the Kingdom’s rapidly growing entertainment and events sector, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and under the guidance of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Future Creators seeks to develop a generation of Saudi professionals capable of designing, managing, and innovating world-class entertainment experiences. The initiative focuses on four main pillars:

1. Hands-on vocational training by integrating participants into real-life entertainment projects.

2. Creative and technical education, covering stage design, lighting, sound engineering, and production management.

3. Entrepreneurship development to encourage youth to establish their own ventures in the entertainment economy.

4. Cultural representation, ensuring Saudi identity remains central to every entertainment experience.

“The entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia is not just about concerts and shows — it’s a space of opportunity,” Aloqla said. “Through Future Creators, we aim to give young people the tools and real-world experience to build meaningful careers in this thriving industry.”

He added: “Investing in our youth is investing in the Kingdom’s future. Saudi Arabia’s entertainment scene is evolving rapidly, and our goal is to ensure that local talent is at the forefront of that change.”

The first phase of the initiative will launch during the upcoming Riyadh Season, where selected participants will work side by side with professionals in the fields of event design, technical production, and logistics management.

The initiative will collaborate with the General Entertainment Authority, leading Saudi production companies, and international creative partners to provide high-level professional training that mirrors global entertainment standards.

Aloqla emphasized that young Saudis will not only gain training but also have the chance to participate in the real execution of national projects, learning how large-scale events are planned, built, and delivered.

Since its unveiling, Future Creators has drawn significant attention on social media, with followers praising the initiative as a visionary step toward localizing talent and empowering the next generation of Saudi event professionals.

Analysts see this as a continuation of Aloqla’s evolving journey — from content creator to entrepreneur, and now to mentor and industry enabler. His initiative highlights the growing role of Saudi influencers in shaping not only media but also national development sectors.

“We’re not just inspiring creativity,” Aloqla explained. “We’re building capability — equipping the next generation with the confidence and skillset to lead the entertainment revolution happening right here in Saudi Arabia.”

As Saudi Arabia cements its place as a global hub for entertainment and cultural innovation, Abdulaziz Aloqla’s “Future Creators” stands out as a tangible contribution to Vision 2030’s human development goals.

By investing in people, knowledge, and creativity, the initiative aims to ensure that Saudi youth are not merely participants in the Kingdom’s transformation — they are the driving force behind it.