World Bank to pay for improving 50 accident-prone spots of Indore

Indore: The World Bank (WB) has extended its helping hand for improving traffic engineering and commuter awareness in 50 accident prone points in the city, said senior officials on Friday.
The Indore district along with Dhar and Chhindwara has been selected for a pilot project by the WB which plans to pump in Rs 5.97 cr under MP Rural Road Connectivity Project (MPRCP).
The plan is to make traffic safer with community participation (Community Partnership Road Safety Programme) under the guidance of a team of advisors.
In the meeting held on Friday at the collector’s office, the team from the World Bank saw presentations on traffic given by various departments. Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, DIG Ruchivardhan Mishra, Nodal Officer appointed by the State Government, Kumar Saurabh, Project Director Pankaj Jhanwar, World Bank Member T Michael, Kirti Bansal, Vinod Gautam, SKK Mittana and Caroline Lobo were present. Representatives of various departments, including health and traffic police, were also present.
In the meeting, additional SP Traffic Mahendra Kumar Jain informed about the measures taken in the last one year to make traffic safer in city. Representatives of the World Bank appreciated these efforts.
Pankaj Jhanwar said in the meeting that their emphasis would be on road engineering and awareness building. Trauma centres located in the city would be made more resourceful and training will also be given to doctors and paramedical staff.
It was informed in the meeting that 50 points where accidents take place frequently have been identified and they would be improved. It was pointed out that were around 24 lakh registered vehicles in the city, which has a 30 lakh population; which means that there is one vehicle for every 1.2 persons. Nevertheless, there has been a significant decrease in accidents in the city in the last one year due to various awareness drives, the participants at the meeting were told.
