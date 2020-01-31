World Bank to pay for improving 50 accident-prone spots of Indore

Indore: The World Bank (WB) has extended its helping hand for improving traffic engineering and commuter awareness in 50 accident prone points in the city, said senior officials on Friday.

The Indore district along with Dhar and Chhindwara has been selected for a pilot project by the WB which plans to pump in Rs 5.97 cr under MP Rural Road Connectivity Project (MPRCP).

The plan is to make traffic safer with community participation (Community Partnership Road Safety Programme) under the guidance of a team of advisors.