Woman's Death: Villagers Call Off Agitation After Assurances From Admin | FP Photo

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers, led by farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand, protesting over the death of a woman, crushed by a mixer machine, called off their agitation on Monday after an assurance from the district administration of Rs 14 lakh compensation and a murder case against the driver.

As per information, the incident occurred at Garravad village of Pipliya Mandi on Sunday when victim Yashodabai Suryawanshi and Rukmanbai Suryawanshi were passing by under construction culvert on Budha-Garravad road when the duo were hit by a mixer machine.

Due to which, Yashodabai died on the spot and Rukmanbai was severely injured. In response, farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand joined the protest, demanding justice for the victim's family. They resorted to a roadblock on Sanjeet Marg Garravad Fante with the body on the road for two hours.

Jokchand, along with the villagers and family members, demanded a compensation of Rs 14 lakh for the victim's family and the registration of a murder case against the driver of the mixer machine.

On repeated demands, naib tehsildar Sunil Aggarwal, SDM Rahul Chouhan, and SDOP Narendra Solanki provided assurances regarding the fulfillment of demands within three months. Following which, the protest was called off. Various farmers including Sheetal Singh Borana, Rajesh Bharti, Manglesh Suryavanshi, Rameshwar Rathore, Mahesh Dangi, and Madan Verma were also present.