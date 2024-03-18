MP Shocker: Hindu Girl Consumes Poison After Muslim Lover Refuses To Marry Her In Shahdol, Dies

Kill Or Marry: MP Girl Dies After Consuming Poison As Lover Refuses To Marry Her | Representative Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindu girl allegedly consumed poison and killed herself after her Muslim lover refused to marry her in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, police said on Monday.

Budhar police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal said that the 22-year-old Hindu girl was in love with a 25-year-old Muslim youth, a resident of Rungta Road. The girl arrived at the youth’s place with vermilion (sindoor) in one hand and poison in the other. She asked the youth, Mohammad Danish, to marry her by putting vermilion on her forehead— a ritual performed as part of Hindu marriage. When Danish refused, the girl consumed the poison.

The police have registered a case against the accused youth and arrested him.

Youth hid at his friend's house

According to the information, the young man was postponing any discussion about marriage for a long time.

Seeing the condition of the girl worsening, the accused left her and ran away. He went to his friend Karan Yadav’s house and hid there. When the local people came to know about the incident, they took the girl to the hospital, where she died during treatment. The police have registered a case against the accused youth under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and arrested him.