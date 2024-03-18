 MP Shocker: Hindu Girl Consumes Poison After Muslim Lover Refuses To Marry Her In Shahdol, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Hindu Girl Consumes Poison After Muslim Lover Refuses To Marry Her In Shahdol, Dies

MP Shocker: Hindu Girl Consumes Poison After Muslim Lover Refuses To Marry Her In Shahdol, Dies

The police have registered a case against the accused youth and arrested him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Kill Or Marry: MP Girl Dies After Consuming Poison As Lover Refuses To Marry Her | Representative Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindu girl allegedly consumed poison and killed herself after her Muslim lover refused to marry her in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, police said on Monday.

Budhar police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal said that the 22-year-old Hindu girl was in love with a 25-year-old Muslim youth, a resident of Rungta Road. The girl arrived at the youth’s place with vermilion (sindoor) in one hand and poison in the other. She asked the youth, Mohammad Danish, to marry her by putting vermilion on her forehead— a ritual performed as part of Hindu marriage. When Danish refused, the girl consumed the poison.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Announces MP SET 2024 Exam: Registration Starts On...
article-image

The police have registered a case against the accused youth and arrested him.

Youth hid at his friend's house

According to the information, the young man was postponing any discussion about marriage for a long time.

Read Also
MP: Malwa Express Breaks Into Two As Coaches Decouple 'Twice' In Shajapur (WATCH)
article-image

Seeing the condition of the girl worsening, the accused left her and ran away. He went to his friend Karan Yadav’s house and hid there. When the local people came to know about the incident, they took the girl to the hospital, where she died during treatment. The police have registered a case against the accused youth under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and arrested him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut March 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nawab Colony, Saket Nagar, Roshapura & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut March 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nawab Colony, Saket Nagar, Roshapura & More;...

MP Shocker: Hindu Girl Consumes Poison After Muslim Lover Refuses To Marry Her In Shahdol, Dies

MP Shocker: Hindu Girl Consumes Poison After Muslim Lover Refuses To Marry Her In Shahdol, Dies

MP: Animal Olympics Organised In Gwalior; Horses, Bulls, Buffaloes From UP, Rajasthan & Punjab...

MP: Animal Olympics Organised In Gwalior; Horses, Bulls, Buffaloes From UP, Rajasthan & Punjab...

MP: Retired Woman Teacher Duped Of ₹51 Lakh In Gwalior; Case Registered

MP: Retired Woman Teacher Duped Of ₹51 Lakh In Gwalior; Case Registered

MP: Holi Special Trains From Indore, Bhopal To Accommodate Festive Rush; Check Train List & Schedule

MP: Holi Special Trains From Indore, Bhopal To Accommodate Festive Rush; Check Train List & Schedule