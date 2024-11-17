Western Railways Adds Extra Coaches To 12 Trains From Indore To Ease Festive Rush

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railways has decided to add additional coaches to 12 trains running from the city. These include trains with long waiting list, in which additional coaches of sleeper or third AC will be added. The facility will be provided this month and in December said railway officials on Saturday.

The facility will be available in these trains

1. An additional third AC coach will be added to train no. 20958 Indore New Delhi via Ratlam Superfast train running from Indore from November 15 to 29 and train number 20958 New Delhi-Indore Superfast train running from New Delhi from 16 to 30 November.

2. An additional third AC coach will be added to the Indore-Kochuveli Weekly Express on 19 and 26 November and to the train running from Kochuveli to Indore on 22 and 29 November.

3. An additional third AC coach will be attached to the Indore-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Express from Indore on 17 and 24 November and to the train running from Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Indore on 18 and 25 November.

4. An additional third AC coach will be attached to the Malwa Express going from Mhow to Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra via Indore from 15 to 30 November and to the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Mhow Malwa Express running from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra from 17 November to 2 December.

5. An additional third AC coach will be attached to the Weekly Express train running from Mhow to Kamakhya on 21 and 28 November and to the train running from Kamakhya to Mhow on 24 November and 1 December.

6. An additional third AC coach will be attached to the weekly express train running from Mhow to Nagpur on 19 and 26 November and to train number 12924 Nagpur Mhow Express running from Nagpur to Mhow on 20 and 27 November.

7. An additional third AC coach will be attached to Indore Mumbai Avantika Express on both sides on fixed days in November-December.

8. An additional third AC coach will be attached to Mhow-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express from 17 November to 29 December and to Yeshwantpur Mhow Express from 19th November to 31st December.

9. An additional sleeper class coach will be attached to Indore-Daund Express from 15 to 30 November and to Daund-Indore Express from 16 November to 1 December.

10. An additional sleeper class coach will be attached to Indore Asarwa Veerbhumi Express from 17 November to 2 December and to Aravaara-Indore Express from 18 November to 3 December.

11. An additional sleeper class coach will be attached to Indore Veraval Mahamana Express on 26th November and to Veraval Indore Mahamana Express on 27 November.

12. An additional sleeper class coach will be attached to Indore-Bikaner Mahamana Express on 23 and 30 November and to Bikaner Indore Mahamana Express on 24 November and 1 December.