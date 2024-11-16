 MP November 16 Weather Updates: Chills Intensify In State; Temperature Expected To Drop By 2°C In Gwalior-Chambal 
MP November 16 Weather Updates: Chills Intensify In State; Temperature Expected To Drop By 2°C In Gwalior-Chambal 

Moderate fog is expected to cover Gwalior, Bhind, and Niwari and the cold spell is expected to last until November 20. Major cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur are also experiencing colder weather.

Updated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
MP November 16 Weather Updates: Chills Intensify In State; Temperature Expected To Drops By 2°C In Gwalior-Chambal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):The temperatures are dropping in Madhya Pradesh gradually, specially in the northern areas  like Gwalior and Chambal, where nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 2°C. 

Moderate fog is expected to cover Gwalior, Bhind, and Niwari and the cold spell is expected to last until November 20. Major cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur are also experiencing colder weather. 

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh, the wind direction has shifted to the northwest and snowfall is occuring in the mountains. The temperatures will drop further. The Gwalior-Chambal region will be the coldest due to the impact of these northwestern winds. Starting Saturday, morning and evening fog will increase. The effects of these winds are felt first in this region.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 1 Pm.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 1 Pm. | IMD Bhopal

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Cheesy Korean Hot Dogs To Soul-Satisfying Chole Bhature, 7 Must-Try...
Weather expected in coming days

Foggy mornings will continue across the state, with increased fog in Gwalior, Bhind, and Niwari. By the last week of November, Gwalior and Chambal regions may also see some rainfall. Nighttime temperatures across most cities are expected to stay below 15°C. Daytime temperatures might fall by 2°C but are unlikely to drop below average levels.

Residents are advised to prepare for colder days ahead, especially in the northern and hilly regions, by keeping warm clothing handy.

VIDEO: Lady Gangster Thrashes Man, Sandwiches Him On Scooty & Abducts Him On Sword-Point With Aides...
Temperature records

Pachmarhi continues to be the coldest place in Madhya Pradesh, with both day and night temperatures dropping significantly. Over the past two nights, the temperature has been recorded at 8.8°C and 9.6°C, while on Thursday and Friday, it was 10.2°C.

Cities like Amarkantak, Shahdol, Mandla, Nowgaon, Umaria, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Rewa, Raisen, Rajgarh, Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Khajuraho, and Tikamgarh are also experiencing nighttime temperatures below 15°C.

Bhopal and Jabalpur are the chilliest among big cities, with nighttime temperatures recorded at 12.8°C and 13.2°C, respectively. Indore recorded 15.6°C, while Gwalior and Ujjain had temperatures of 15.5°C.

