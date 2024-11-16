 VIDEO: Lady Gangster Thrashes Man, Sandwiches Him On Scooty & Abducts Him On Sword-Point With Aides In MP's Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A lady gangster thrashed a neighbouring youth and abducted him on sword-point in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The accused and some youths from her gang attacked him with sticks, sandwiched him on a two-wheeler, and took him away.

Police have arrested her and her henchmen and took out their procession.

The attack came after the victim had raised objection to the alleged illegal activities at her place.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera, and the clip is being widely circulated on social media.

article-image

The viral video shows the lady gangster, dressed in a red jacket and pink suit, along with her gang members, creating a ruckus outside the victim's residence. They pelted stones outside the main gate, brandished swords and sticks, and barged into his home. The notorious gang dragged out the victim, sandwiched him on a scooty, and fled.

article-image

According to information, the incident was reported at a Christian locality of Gorakhpur in Jabalpur. The lady gangster identified as Pihu Vishwakarma resides here. Her residence has become a hub of the miscreants and hooligans. A few days ago, neighbour Manoj Sharma raised an objection, saying such illegal activities are polluting the residential environment. This enraged Vishwakarma. She, along with her gang of youths, reached his residence, attacked Sharma, and abducted him.

Soon after the video went viral, Gadha police arrested Pihu Vishwakarma, Vicky Sonkar, and three of their henchmen. The cops took out a procession to ensure no panic or fear remains in the area.

