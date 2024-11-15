Shocker! 21-Year-Old Momo Vendor Attacked With Glue In MP’s Gwalior; Rushed To Hospital With Sealed Eyes & Lips

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Momo Vendor Attacked With ‘Fevikwik’ In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where a 21-year-old momo vendor was attacked with a bottle of glue. The vendor was at his stall on Thursday evening, when suddenly two miscreants arrived on bike and threw the adhesive on his face. The glue caused his eyes and lips to stick together, further leading to burns.

The victim was rushed to the burn ward for treatment. The reason behind the attack remains unknown.

According to information, the victim Sohail Shah is originally from Gohad in Bhind district. He had moved to Gwalior’s Motijheel area with his family just a month ago. He runs a momo stall with his wife, Shabnam, at a busy square.

Victim sustains severe injuries

On Thursday evening, while Sohail was selling momos, two men approached his stall on a bike with their faces covered. Without warning, they threw a bottle of glue at his face and fled the scene. The adhesive stuck to his face, causing severe injuries, and glued his eyes and mouth together.

Hearing Sohail in pain, his wife screamed for help after which the crowd quickly informed the police and Sohail was rushed to Jaya Arogya Hospital. He is receiving treatment in the burn ward at present.

Police have started an investigation based on a complaint filed by Sohail's wife. They have registered a case against the unidentified attackers and are working to find out the reason behind the attack.