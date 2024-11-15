 MP: 25 Injured, 2 Critical After Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Overturns In Sagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 25 Injured, 2 Critical After Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Overturns In Sagar

MP: 25 Injured, 2 Critical After Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Overturns In Sagar

The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus overturned on the Tikitoria-Kansol Pipariya road, Sagar, on Friday. The accident occurred when the bus driver applied brakes to prevent a collision with an autorickshaw, causing the bus to lose control and crash onto a pile of mud on the roadside.

It was reported that the passenger bus was going from Damoh to Balehto, carrying nearly 50 passengers. More than 25 passengers were injured, two of them having sustained severe injuries. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Read Also
MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Cash Reward To Man For Saving Lives Of 7 Family Members Met With Car...
article-image

According to information, the passenger bus going from Damoh to Baleh overturned on the Tikitoria-Kansol Pipariya road in the Rahli police station area of Sagar on Friday, when suddenly an auto-rickshaw came in front. The driver had to apply the brakes to prevent the collision, and the bus went out of control. Before the driver could control the bus, it smashed into a pile of mud on the roadside.

The reason for the fire will be known after the investigation only.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Young Couple Burnt Alive In House, Only Ashes & Bones Found; Could Not Bare Child
article-image

Notably, the bus was carrying more than two dozen passengers in it. After getting hit by the pile of mud, more than 25 passengers were injured, and out of those, two were seriously injured. Fortunately, the bus didn't collide with an auto; otherwise, the consequences would be too much.

The onlookers informed the police, and the police reached the spot. The police then sent the injured to the nearby hospital, where they were given first aid. The injured then were referred to the District Hospital. However, there has been no loss of life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Gurudwara In Bhopal Extends Greetings On Guru Nanak...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Gurudwara In Bhopal Extends Greetings On Guru Nanak...

MP: 25 Injured, 2 Critical After Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Overturns In Sagar

MP: 25 Injured, 2 Critical After Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Overturns In Sagar

Birsa Munda Jayanti: PM Modi E-Inaugurates Tribal Museums In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav...

Birsa Munda Jayanti: PM Modi E-Inaugurates Tribal Museums In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav...

Bhopal Shocker! Young Couple Burnt Alive In House, Only Ashes & Bones Found; Could Not Bare Child

Bhopal Shocker! Young Couple Burnt Alive In House, Only Ashes & Bones Found; Could Not Bare Child

IndiGo Withdraws Bhopal-Kolkata Flight Scheduled From November 29, Goa Flight Reduced To 6 Days A...

IndiGo Withdraws Bhopal-Kolkata Flight Scheduled From November 29, Goa Flight Reduced To 6 Days A...