MP: 25 Injured, 2 Critical After Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Overturns In Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus overturned on the Tikitoria-Kansol Pipariya road, Sagar, on Friday. The accident occurred when the bus driver applied brakes to prevent a collision with an autorickshaw, causing the bus to lose control and crash onto a pile of mud on the roadside.

It was reported that the passenger bus was going from Damoh to Balehto, carrying nearly 50 passengers. More than 25 passengers were injured, two of them having sustained severe injuries. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to information, the passenger bus going from Damoh to Baleh overturned on the Tikitoria-Kansol Pipariya road in the Rahli police station area of Sagar on Friday, when suddenly an auto-rickshaw came in front. The driver had to apply the brakes to prevent the collision, and the bus went out of control. Before the driver could control the bus, it smashed into a pile of mud on the roadside.

Notably, the bus was carrying more than two dozen passengers in it. After getting hit by the pile of mud, more than 25 passengers were injured, and out of those, two were seriously injured. Fortunately, the bus didn't collide with an auto; otherwise, the consequences would be too much.

The onlookers informed the police, and the police reached the spot. The police then sent the injured to the nearby hospital, where they were given first aid. The injured then were referred to the District Hospital. However, there has been no loss of life.