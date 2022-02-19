Watch live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates South Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated South Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant at Devguradia Trenching Ground in Indore on Saturday. It has been developed with an investment of Rs 150 crore throughpublic-private partnership (PPP) model.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri, and others also joined the programme virtually.

Addressing to the program virtually, PM Modi also said that whenever he heard Inodre during his young age, he reminds Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Maheshwar and their services.

Indore changed with time but never lost the inspiration of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. He further said, “I am happy that a statue of Devi Ahilya has been kept in Kashi. When people visit Kashi Vishwanath, they will also seek blessings of her.”

He said, “Gobar-dhan Yojna means making of Gold from waste. The garbages found in villages and the wet waste from the cities all are the money.”

Modi appreciated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his team for completing the Gobar-Dhan plant within less time interval.

He said that Gobar-Dhan plant of Indore would inspire other states.

This campaign will help in making the cities clean, pollution free and lead in the direction of green energy.

He also showed his gratitudes do the cleaners (safai workers).

