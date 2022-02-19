Indore: Inside out of South Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set to get South Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant setup at Devguradia Trenching Ground in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the plant today at 1 pm.

According to the reports, the plant has been set up in 15 acres with an investment of Rs 150 crore through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The plant will produce around 19 tonnes of CNG every day with waste of 550 tonnes. This CNG gas will be prepared from wet waste which include fruits, vegetables, spoiled food, green leaves and flowers.

Nearly 400 city buses will run on the Bio-CNG which will be generated from the waste at the plant.

In the first phase, 55 CNG buses will start running from this month itself. Besides, the engines of diesel-run buses would be changed to CNG.

Swachh Bharat Mission in charge Anoop Goyal said that the plant started producing gas as initially around 50 to 100 tonnes of wet waste were being dumped in the plant. After the inauguration, 19 tonnes of gas would be prepared daily, in which half of the gas would be sold to the municipal corporation at Rs 5 per kg less than the prevailing market rate of the green fuel.

According to media reports, the company setting up the BIO CNG plant will also pay a premium of Rs 2.52 crore every year to the municipal corporation for 20 years in lieu of wet waste being provided to run the plant.

The city, having a population of around 35 lakh, generates nearly 700 tonnes of wet waste and 400 tonne dry waste every day and different facilities have been set up here for its safe disposal.

(With inputs from media reports)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Indore: Government must implement laws for tobacco cessation strictly

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:38 AM IST