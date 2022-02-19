Indore: Government must implement laws for tobacco cessation strictly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 1.3 million (13 lakh) people die every year due to tobacco related diseases in India. Although a GATS survey has shown a 6 per cent reduction in smoking, it is required to pull it more and to reduce the consumption of SLT- smoke-less tobacco like gutka and areca nuts.

This was informed by the renowned onco-surgeon and national chairman of IMA tobacco control committee Dr Dilip Acharya during a virtual session organized by American College of Surgeon, India chapter on Friday evening.

“Tobacco is a risk factor for six of the eight leading causes of death in the world. Not only the people but doctors also need to be aware about tobacco consumption as three of the doctors in Indore too died of mouth cancer,” Dr Acharya informed.

He also urged that the government must increase taxes on tobacco products and also implement the laws for tobacco cessation like COTPA act.

Health experts from across the country joined the virtual programme and discussed various issues.

Suggestions to control tobacco consumption

1 Promote smoking cessation in the community and for that, it is imperative to address the need to build cessation capacity in a systematic and strategic manner.

2 Include tobacco control in the curriculum of medical colleges and train health professionals in tobacco cessation

3 Appoint tobacco control trained counsellors in tobacco cessation centres in all districts.

4 Further advance tobacco control measures, such as raising taxes, smoke-free laws, ban on the sale of loose cigarettes, plain packaging, more publicity of health hazards of tobacco, and marketing bans including those of alternative tobacco products.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:08 AM IST