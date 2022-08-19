Ward-wise reservation completed for Mandleshwar civic body

Supreme Court |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The process of reservations for Municipal Council wards was done at the Collectorate office located in Khargone on Wednesday according to the guidelines given by the Supreme Court and according to the rules made in this regard.

As per the information, out of a total of 15 wards, eight wards have been reserved for women while the remaining seven wards will remain in the unreserved category.

Three wards have been reserved for SC, one for SC, three for Backward Classes and eight are unreserved wards. The total count of voters in the town is 9,530, out of which 4802 voters are female and 4078 are male and there is one other voter.

There are two wards of the city that have over 900 voters, while there are two such wards in which the number of voters is less than 400.

Giving information, Councilor (ward no 5) Sameer Jain and MP Representative Dr Amit Patidar jointly said that the resolution of delimitation of wards was passed by the councillors during a general meeting of the city council held in March 2022, but no action has been taken on the proposal till now.