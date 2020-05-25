Viral scare: With flight resumption, admin keeps hawk eye

Indore: With the resumption of scheduled passenger commercial flights from here from Monday, the district administration has also been alert to detect COVID infected passengers at airport. The symptomatic passengers will be sent to 14-day quarantine centre. If passengers belong to other districts, the respective district collectors will be informed.

With the onset of the flight operation, the district administration has also come out with this protocol for incoming passengers. The primary health check-up of the incoming passengers would be done at the airport. CMHO Dr Praveen Jadia has been appointed as the nodal officer for preliminary medical examination of passengers there, who has deployed a medical team there. The team includes three doctors and three paramedical staff, which started work from Monday.

BBS Tomar, ADM and in-charge officer of airport, informed that on arrival, first passengers' primary medical examination will be done at the health counter. After that, a copy of self-declaration form will be taken from the passengers by the duty team.

The forms will be submitted to the office of District Protocol Officer Sunil Jha. Tomar said Jha will scrutinise the forms and if there are passengers from other districts especially with symptoms of the virus, the respective district collectors will be informed about. Tomar said, however, if the suspected passenger belong to Indore district, he/she will be kept in 14-day quarantine. SDM Rakesh Sharma will ensure the further action.

Passengers have to download apps

Downloading the Aarogya Setu and 311 App of IMC has been made mandatory for every arriving passenger. Rohan Saxena, CEO of Zila Panchayat has been appointed Nodal officer for this job. Two members from his staff have been deployed at the airport to check the presence of the app on the passengers' mobiles.

Book a cab

For booking taxis, passengers can contact to Kshitij Ray (Uber) mobile: 9685569555; Sushil Pandey (Ola) 8878111060 and Shailendra Tripathi (Star Cab) 9826777725.