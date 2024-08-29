Villagers Risk Lives To Cross Kamthia Drain

A villager attempting to cross under-construction culvert by improvising a bridge made of wooden planks over the flowing drain | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a harrowing display of determination and resilience, villagers from Tilli Khet and Mogra Pani in the Pansemal development block are risking their lives to cross the Kamthia drain, which separates them from the village of Dhawadi. With no proper infrastructure in place, residents have resorted to tying a rope across the drain, using it as a lifeline to navigate the treacherous waters that flow during the rainy season. The Kamthia drain lies in the middle of the only road connecting Tilli Khet and Mogra Pani with Dhawadi. When the water levels rise due to heavy rains and mountain rivers overflowing, the villagers have no choice but to rely on this makeshift crossing method. This dangerous practice has persisted for years, underscoring the dire need for a culvert that has long been missing.

MLA intervenes amid ongoing struggles

Local MLA Shyam Barde, upon learning of the villagers' plight, prioritised the construction of a culvert on the Kamthia drain, allocating funds from his MLA fund. The construction work began, and the pillars of the culvert have been erected. However, the onset of the rainy season has brought the project to a halt, leaving the villagers in a precarious situation. With the culvert still incomplete, the villagers are now attempting to cross the under-construction site by improvising a bridge made of wooden planks over the flowing drain. The relentless rains have made this journey even more perilous, yet the villagers persist, driven by the necessity of reaching Dhawadi. Residents, including Ramsingh Solanki and Ravindra Jadhav, expressed their frustration and concern. "We have been crossing this drain in this way for years. Our issue has reached the government administration, and while the MLA has sanctioned the construction of the culvert, we are still facing immense difficulties due to the ongoing rains," they shared.

A call for urgent action

As the monsoon season continues to lash the region, the unfinished culvert represents both hope and despair for the villagers of Tilli Khet and Mogra Pani. The community urgently calls on the administration to expedite the construction work to prevent any potential tragedies. The villagers' daily struggle serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for basic infrastructure. With the culvert partially built and the rains showing no sign of letting up, the safety and well-being of the villagers hang in the balance, quite literally. It is a situation that demands immediate attention and action to ensure that no life is lost in the quest for connectivity and safety.