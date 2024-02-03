Ujjian Twin Murder: Illegal Portion Of Houses Of Accused Demolished  

A JCB machine was pressed into service to demolish illegal portion of houses of two accused in Piploda Dwarkadhish in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Taking stern action in the brutal murder of a former BJP sarpanch and his wife in Dewas Road located in Piploda Dwarkadhish village, the police administration on Friday proceeded to demolish the houses of the two accused.

On the intervening night of January 26-27, Ramniwas Kumawat (70) and his wife Munnibai (65) were murdered in Piploda Dwarkadhish village under Narwar police station, about 25 km from here by the four accused namely Alfez, Arif, Vishal and a minor (residents of the same village). Together they entered the house and attacked the couple with sharp weapons and killed them on the spot.

In connection with this twin murder, the police arrested the accused and seized the mangal sutra, anklets, toe rings, hand bangles, ear-tips, four live cartridges, a knife and a rod worn on their bodies. The accused persons were also taken on police remand for three days from the local court.

On Friday, the police, with the help of gram panchayat, demolished the illegal portion of the house of the two accused with the help of JCB machine. SP Sachin Sharma said that after the murder of the elderly couple, the properties of the accused persons were found to be against the rules. The properties of the other two accused persons in the case are also being investigated, the SP said.