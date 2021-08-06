Ujjain: Youth from UP dupes Aghori Baba of Rs 21L

Ujjain: Aghori Baba, living in a crematorium here was cheated of Rs 21 lakhs by a youth of UP.

Police said that Aghori Baba Bam Bam Nath, who lives in the crematorium of Ujjain, was lured by a youth of UP, Anuj Prakash that he can secure Rs 1 crore donation for his ashram from America.

Enticed by the stories shared by the youth the Baba even paid him Rs 21 lakh as ‘facilitation money’ to secure the donations. However, the Baba became anxious as the expected donations were not coming. When the young man came to Baba on Guru Purnima, he was taken hostage. He soon spilled the beans.

Meanwhile, young man's wife approached Yogi Adityanath that her husband has disappeared.

Ghaziabad police station booked a case and on the basis of the location of the youth, the police reached Ujjain. With the help of Jiwaji Ganj station in-charge the cops from UP raided Baba's ashram and rescued the youth.

However, to everyone’s Baba refuled to file a report in any police station. He alleged that the youth has promised that he will return Rs 21 lakh soon.

A social commentrator said that be it spiritual people or the worldy ones- greed affects everyone in the same way.