Ujjain: Yogesh is president of Sandipani Educational Trust

Ujjain: In the election of the Sandipani Educational Trust, functional since 1965, Yogesh Sharma ‘Chunnu’ was unanimously elected as the president while Manish Sharma was elected a as the secretary on Wednesday.

According to the newly elected officials, the prestigious institution established by the academicians of Ujjain is being run according to its objectives and higher education studies are being conducted in various faculties at low fees.

A new sports complex has also been constructed for the students in this session. A contract has been signed with Bhoj Open University from this session 2021 to offer job oriented courses. Sanchit Sharma said that trustees Vijay Mundra, Deependra Raghuvanshi, principal Dr Preeti Dubey, Zakir Khan, Devendra Jain, Ravindra Yadav and Deepak Sethi were present.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:26 AM IST