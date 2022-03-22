Ujjain: Vikram University gives final touches to its 26th convocation ceremony

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 26th convocation of Vikram University will be organised under the chairmanship of Chancellor and Governor Mangubhai Patel on April 2 at 11:30 in the administrative building premises of the university. Nobel laureate, eminent philanthropist and thinker Kailash Satyarthi, New Delhi will deliver the convocation address at the ceremony. From this year onwards, the convocation ceremony will be organised every year on the day of launch of Vikram Samvatsar that is Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, Gudi Padwa.

Registrar Dr Prashant Puranik informed that eligible students will be able to register till March 25 to attend the convocation. The list of eligible students has been made available on the website of the university. In the ceremony, the degree holders of PhD and D Lit degree holders of the year 2021 and gold medals will be awarded to the topper students in the merit list of 2021 graduate examinations. Degrees and gold medals will be awarded to the first place candidates in the merit list of the postgraduate examinations of the year 2021.

On Monday, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey in the Shalaka Gallery auditorium, in which various preparations were discussed to make this event a dignified way. The convener and members of various committees formed to arrange the event participated in the meeting. Dr Puranik informed that the number of eligible PhD scholars is 146, the number of D Lit researchers is 2, the number of students who have received gold medals at graduation is 23 and the number of students who have received gold medals and degrees at postgraduate level is 60. Of these, a total of 91 initiators have registered so far. These include 7 graduate level students, 13 post-graduate, 70 PhD students and one student for D Lit.

Two-day Indian Youth Parliament to be organised on Apr 2-3

A two-day Indian Youth Parliament on “Democracy: Direct Participation of Youths” is being organised on April 2-3 at Vikram Kirti auditorium. The event is being organised by Media Foundation (Trust) under the joint aegis of Vikram University, Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University, Bhopal, Maharishi Panini Sanskrit University, Ujjain, Mahakaleshar Temple Management Committee, Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research, Ujjain and Jal Sansad. 400 youth/students from more than twenty states will participate in the event. They will be able to develop an understanding of future-oriented leadership possibilities and action plans in various fields, said a release here on Monday.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:45 AM IST