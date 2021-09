Ujjain: A three-day Leo Multiple Award ceremony ‘JASHAN’ was held at

Jaipur in which Sanjay Saxena of Lions Club Ujjain Gold received

the Best Club Advisor Award. Shailesh Soni said that Leo Club members from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh participated in Leo Multiple.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:29 AM IST