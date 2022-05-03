e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Indore / Ujjain: Miscreants again target parked car; make off with goods, cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Ujjain: Miscreants again target parked car; make off with goods, cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh

It was the second incident reported in the last 4 days.

FP News Service | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

The Alto car from which unknown miscreants took away cash and valuables in Ujjain on Monday | FP PHOTO
The Alto car from which unknown miscreants took away cash and valuables in Ujjain on Monday | FP PHOTO
Advertisement

Ujjain ( Madhya Pradesh): For the second time in four days, miscreants were able to commit a theft in the city in broad daylight.

Once again the thieves broke open the glass of the car and took a bag from it on Monday, this time in the Central Kotwali police station area. Gold and silver jewellery and cash worth about Rs 1.5 lakh were kept in the bag.

Rameshchandra Tilodia, a resident of Namli (Ratlam), had come to the Kanha Parisar at Bima Chouraha to attend the marriage of Fazalpura resident Omprakash Ambodia's daughter. He had parked his Alto car (MP 13 C 9216) outside the premises. When the daughter-in-law of the Tilodia family, Seema wife of Lokesh, went to the parked car at around 3 pm to keep the clothes and presents received in the wedding ceremony, she was shocked to see that the glass of the car was broken and her bag was missing. Four thousand rupees were kept in the bag along with her gold earrings, girdle, etc.

Central Kotwali police are investigating the matter. Rameshchandra is a businessman who deals in wood and plywood. Four days ago, four youths had taken away a bag containing Rs 4.70 lakh in a similar fashion from Ghee Mandi, but the police have not got any clue in that case too.

ALSO READ

Ujjain: ABVP urges probe into B.Ed semester three results Ujjain: ABVP urges probe into B.Ed semester three results

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:46 AM IST